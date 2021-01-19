" With FlipTFO programming, we want to help Franco-Ontarian youth see and recognize themselves on screen. Our shows support pre-teens and the daily changes they are experiencing to help them find the answers they seek. La vie compliquée de Léa Olivier fulfills this mandate with flying colours and we are proud to offer this content on our channel in collaboration with our long-time production partners: Slalom and Encore Television. We share the same love of the Francophonie and the desire to encourage curiosity, reflection, open-mindedness, development and respect. "- Claude Sauvé, Interim Chief Content Officer, Groupe Média TFO

Featuring a cast of young talents that includes Laurence Deschênes, Léanne Désilets, Thomas Delorme, Laurie Babin, Sam-Éloi Girard, Émie Thériault and Karl-Antoine Suprice, the series promotes a diverse and inclusive Francophonie.

From its essentially Ottavian and Montreal settings, the first season of twelve 30-minute episodes focuses on Franco-Ontarian and Canadian culture, plunging viewers into Léa's daily life that's been shaken after moving. Inspired by the author's life, the beginnings of the story are a pretext to tackling many sometimes sensitive subjects that affect young people: citizenship and digital literacy, critical thinking, self-confidence, diversity, relationships, communication, experience, development, education, autonomy, perseverance, resilience…

TFO takes advantage of its omnichannel network to adapt and broadcast the series for the viewing needs of its family and educator audiences.

TV for the whole family – Season 1 exclusively on the TFO channel in Canada

The original La vie compliquée de Léa Olivier series begins Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. on TFO, with replays on Saturdays and Sundays at the same time.

The TFO channel, distributed to some 4 million Canadian subscribing households, is offered free via cable in Ontario and Manitoba, and is available in other Canadian provinces via cable or satellite (Videotron, Rogers, Telus, Bell, Cogeco). To find out how to access the TFO channel, visit tfo.org

For students and their educators – On IDÉLLO

Every La vie compliquée de Léa Olivier episode will also be available via the IDÉLLO platform and supported with educational material.

For parents – On the IDÉLLO app

Parents can access videos and podcasts that complement the series by logging into their account and downloading the IDÉLLO app from Google Play or iTunes . To subscribe to IDÉLLO, visit idello.org

FlipTFO social media

Special content to share the adventures of the heroine and her friends is planned on FlipTFO's Facebook and Instagram pages. Follow us so you don't miss a thing!

Find out more about La vie compliquée de Léa Olivier (available in French only)

About the TFO channel

TFO is the Franco-educational family channel that awakens toddlers' imaginations, stimulates the spirit of discovery in young people and offers documentaries and diversified auteur films that provide a different world perspective. TFO's offering, with over one hundred French programs, is offered free via cable throughout Ontario and Manitoba, and available in the other Canadian provinces via cable or satellite.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO, stories that shape our tomorrow

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its innovative educational, cultural and current content in French. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

