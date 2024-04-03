QUEBEC CITY, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Le Pignon Bleu will welcome more children for meals served on site, as well as provide other services to underprivileged children and families in Quebec City, thanks to an investment of over $2.3 million by the federal government.

Announced by the honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, this project will enable Le Pignon Bleu to carry out major renovations to their new building on Xi'An Street.

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to build a sustainable future for Canadians, with access to good jobs, while limiting the impact on the local environment.

The funding will make it possible to develop the new building by adding a new production kitchen on the ground floor, administrative offices on the 2nd floor and storage space in the basement in order to maximize the use of space in the premises currently occupied by Le Pignon Bleu.

In addition to a complete redesign of the interior and repair of the building envelope, all existing doors and windows will be replaced, and new windows will be added to increase the amount of natural light.

The Green and Inclusive Community Building program (GICB) aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"This green infrastructure project, is important for both the community and the environment. Thanks to this financial contribution from the Canadian government, Le Pignon Bleu will be able to continue providing food security to children and families of Quebec City in a carbon-neutral building, helping our children get the best possible start in life."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Quebec and Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The creation of the production kitchen is the biggest project in the history of Pignon Bleu. This new building and these new facilities will make it possible to bring together all of the organization's administrative functions and to group the three different work platforms in the same place, while tripling production capacity in a context where needs are growing. Le Pignon Bleu will thus be able to intensify its mission with children and families who remain at the heart of our actions. On behalf of my organization, I would like to sincerely thank all the private and public financial partners who made the realization of this project possible, in particular the federal government."

Roseline Roussel, Director General, Le Pignon Bleu

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing over $2.3 million to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and Le Pignon Bleu is contributing $2.7 millions .

to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and Le Pignon Bleu is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 57% and greenhouse gas emissions by 27.40 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts : (Media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Luc Samama, Public Relations Advisor, 418 576-0223, [email protected]