Québec NPO receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

QUÉBEC, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean–Yves Duclos, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 for Le Monastère des Augustines to modernize its facilities. The organization will thus be able to enhance its services and provide an oasis of peace for tourists seeking to improve their well-being.

This CED support, provided under the Tourism Relief Fund, will enable the monastery to create a space of comfort that includes a common area for rest, discussion, relaxation, reflection, reading, and writing. Along the periphery, there will also be a souvenir shop and a food counter with healthy menus, and workshops on wellness will be on offer.

Located in the historic Vieux-Québec quarter, Le Monastère des Augustines offers retreats that include an accommodation experience, a museum, activities to support overall health and on culture, treatments, a boutique, as well as the new Le Vivoir space for rest and mindful eating.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"Thanks to the support from CED, Le Monastère des Augustines, a haven of peace in the heart of the city, will now attract even more visitors seeking to enhance their well-being. Its expanded offering will help strengthen Québec's tourism circuit and historic quarter, which have been hit hard over these last two years."

The Honourable Jean Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health

"With the creation of Le Vivoir, we will be able to attract more clients looking for retreats and wellness experiences, a market that has been thriving in recent years. Six years after Le Monastère des Augustines was opened, the Le Vivoir project has become essential in developing the monastery's business operations, and thanks to the Government of Canada's support, this space for relaxation and mindful eating has seen the light of day."

Diane Lavallée, President of the Board of Directors, Le Monastère des Augustines

"The support announced today highlights our willingness to boost the tourism industry and our renewed commitment to businesses and organizations. Our government's assistance for Le Monastère des Augustines is excellent news for the Québec region and its drawing power! Through these investments in tourism experiences, we are ready to welcome tourists from Canada and around the world."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7M from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]