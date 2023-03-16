PETITE-RIVIÈRE-SAINT-FRANÇOIS, QC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - La Société Immobilière du Massif de Charlevoix unveils its new apartment-hotel project named Le Camp de Base - Secteur Grande Pointe. Thanks to an investment of over $40 million, this real estate project at the foot of the mountain will offer a residential ski-in/ski-out experience as well as several hotel services, including an outdoor pool. A perfect combination of nature living and four-season outdoor activities.

Staying at the mountain, right on the ski and bike trails, breathing the fresh air, admiring the St. Lawrence River while being close to the village of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, Québec will be a dream come true. The delivery of the first units is scheduled for the fall of 2025.

"This is a new lifestyle for future owners, while meeting the accommodation needs of the clientele. An attractive choice for short-term visits, Le Camp de base will give its guests the impression of staying at home while having access to quality hotel services. Situated at the bottom of the ski slopes, in front of the Grande-Pointe lift, a few steps from the gondola and Club Med Québec Charlevoix, the project provides a new lodging option in the heart of nature while complementing the current offer," says Charles-Antoine Choquette, Vice-President Real Estate Development, Groupe Le Massif.

Housed in a four-story residential complex, the 118 rooms and suites have an area ranging in size from 409 to 678 square feet. Several units will be equipped with a balcony. The first units will be available for sale in the summer of 2023 with a starting price of $300,000.

A Postcard Atmosphere

The Base is a multi-use real estate project that will become the gathering point where all the activities of the mountain will converge, year-round. The uniqueness of the project lies in its offer of amenities and indoor and outdoor common areas in line with the practice of mountain activities, all in a ski-in/ski-out perspective. A dining area and a multipurpose room will be built next to The Base's ski chalet. Several services will be available, including a training room, an outdoor pool and jacuzzi overlooking the river, outdoor play modules, a ski room, and a bicycle storage area. The new building complex will offer direct access to mountain bike and hiking trails.

"The Base strives to be a resort that cultivates the art of mountain living. From sunrise to sunset, all guests will be charmed by a friendly and comforting atmosphere in the heart of an environment enhanced by the beauty of the setting," says Mr. Choquette.

About Le Massif de Charlevoix

Le Massif de Charlevoix is a four-season recreation and tourism destination, a spectacular playground nestled between the river and the mountains, where outdoor activities for all, local gastronomy and unique lodging facilities converge.

Home to the very first mountain village by Club Med North America, a world leader in all-inclusive mountain vacations, Le Massif de Charlevoix is an inviting and welcoming place. An ideal environment for a stay far from the concrete jungle.

