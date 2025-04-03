PETITE-RIVIÈRE-SAINT-FRANÇOIS, QC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Starting the 25/26 winter season, Ikon Pass holders will be able to take to the slopes of Le Massif de Charlevoix and discover its one-of-a-kind offering. Passholders with unlimited access to the Charlevoix destination, for their part, will be able to purchase a discounted Ikon Base Pass.

IKON logo (CNW Group/Le Massif de Charlevoix)

Le Massif de Charlevoix joins a prestigious network of over 60 of the world's most iconic mountain destinations, 8 of which are in Canada, including Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario. This partnership allows to welcome a community of skiers and riders from the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

"The Le Massif de Charlevoix team is proud to open its ski area to Ikon Pass holders, who will be able to discover Quebec, the riches of the Charlevoix region and its abundant natural snowfall, our breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River and the joie de vivre of local skiers and riders," says Charles-Antoine Choquette, Vice President and General Manager of Groupe Le Massif. "From its inception, in the days of school bus lifts, to its evolution into a four-season destination offering a wide range of on-site accommodations, including North America's first Club Med Mountain Village, Le Massif de Charlevoix is an emblem of authenticity and excellence. People from all over the world come here for an unforgettable, unparalleled time. We're delighted to extend this experience to the Ikon community and share the magic of our destination with them," he concludes.

An agreement that benefits Massif de Charlevoix passholders

Those purchasing a Le Massif de Charlevoix 25/26 unlimited season pass can obtain a discounted Ikon Base Pass until December 11, 2025. This gives them access to over 50 destinations, including 14 on an unlimited basis and up to 5 days in 39 destinations (subject to certain conditions and restrictions). Le Massif de Charlevoix's 25/26 season pass loyalty pre-sale, aimed at 24/25 passholders as well as 23/25 mountain product holders, is currently underway and ends on April 18. A second pre-sale phase will take place this fall.

To learn more about all the Ikon Pass products and pricing, visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes.

SOURCE Le Massif de Charlevoix

Media contact: Isabelle Vallée, Chief, Communications and PR, Le Massif de Charlevoix, 418 632-5876, ext. 4004 / [email protected]