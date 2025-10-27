TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - At today's Call to the Bar ceremony, the Law Society of Ontario conferred a degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) upon the Honourable Stanley Sherr, who has been instrumental in shaping family and child protection law in Ontario.

The Law Society awards honorary doctorates each year to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law or the cause of justice.

For more than 40 years, Justice Sherr has worked to advance access to justice for children and families. His career has been marked by outstanding achievements in family law and, most importantly, a steadfast respect for the rights of the most vulnerable.

