TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Peter C. Wardle, Treasurer of the Law Society of Ontario, announced the appointment of Tom Teahen as Chief Executive Officer of the Law Society of Ontario, effective February 23, 2026.

Mr. Teahen brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience spanning government, the broader public sector and highly regulated industries. For the past five years he has worked in the private sector as a senior executive at Greenfield Global, a multinational renewable fuels and ethanol producer. Prior to that, Mr. Teahen was President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, a public agency providing wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to individuals sustaining work-related injury or illnesses.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Teahen held senior roles in government, including Chief of Staff to the Premier of Ontario, where he advanced policy and operational reforms in complex, high-impact environments. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from Western University. He was called to the Ontario Bar in 1997.

"Tom's depth of experience in governance, operational excellence and stakeholder engagement makes him exceptionally well-positioned to lead the Law Society as it continues to shape the future of legal regulation and strengthen public confidence," said Treasurer Wardle. "His leadership is defined by service excellence, accountability and principled, transparent decision-making."

Mr. Teahen succeeds Acting Chief Executive Officer Priya Bhatia, who has provided leadership during the transition period. The appointment follows a comprehensive recruitment process led by the Law Society's Chief Executive Officer Selection Committee, which recommended Mr. Teahen to the Law Society's board of directors.

In his new role, Mr. Teahen will lead approximately 550 staff and oversee the organization's operations, strategic priorities and key initiatives to ensure that lawyers and paralegals meet high standards of learning, competence and professional conduct.

"It is an honour to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Law Society of Ontario," said Mr. Teahen. "The privilege of professional self-regulation depends on public trust, transparency and a clear focus on the public interest. I look forward to working with Convocation, employees and stakeholders to strengthen governance, support the professions and ensure the Law Society continues to serve the people of Ontario with integrity, fairness and accountability."

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario, in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and to advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

