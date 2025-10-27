TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - This morning, Law Society of Ontario Treasurer Peter Wardle launched the 10th annual Access to Justice Week (A2J) in Ontario with a sunrise ceremony led by Indigenous Elder Myeengun Henry, with the support of Elders Council members Tauni Sheldon, Jean Becker and Tecumseh Dr. Ed Connors.

Together with provincial and national partners, Access to Justice Week (October 27 to 31) features a diverse offering of virtual programming for legal professionals, the broader justice sector and the general public, free of charge.

This immersive week of educational programming will focus on this year's theme "10 Years Forward: Expanding Justice, Embracing Inclusion." This theme of reflection and forward thinking is intended to signal the continued effort to reach underserved communities and emphasize the need to prioritize access to justice for those facing systemic barriers.

"The sessions at this year's Access to Justice Week spark vital conversations about how we serve and protect Ontarians," said Treasurer Wardle. "It's an honor to mark this milestone – 10 years of collaboration, learning and action. Together with our partners, we've built a powerful forum that brings licensees, colleagues and the public together to explore both the pathways to justice and the barriers that still remain."

Access to Justice Week 2025 features a robust schedule of programs including:

sessions focused on Reconciliation, Francophone inclusion, and representation of women lawyers in media

timely conversations on AI and the criminal justice system, new possibilities for paralegals, and supporting youth with precarious immigration status

supporting accessibility in the Ontario court system

practical panels offering community-led solutions and answers to everyday legal questions.

A2J Week programming also includes free educational opportunities for members of the public. It is an opportunity for the public to familiarize themselves with the justice system, and to know more about their rights.

Programs for the public include:

Visit TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice for more details on these programs. The schedule is still evolving, with new sessions being added regularly, so be sure to check back closer to the launch date.

Legal professionals from across Canada, members of the public and media are welcome to attend programming, free of charge. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.

Ontario's A2J Week is hosted by TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice in collaboration with the Law Society of Ontario and justice sector partners. TAG was established by the Law Society of Ontario in 2015 to facilitate better coordination and collaboration across the justice sector. With support from the Law Society of Ontario and the Law Foundation of Ontario, TAG works with a range of justice stakeholders to develop meaningful, public-centred solutions that advance systemic change.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

Members of the media: please confirm your attendance at any of the sessions in advance by contacting the media contact below.

Media contact: Courtney Carrier, Public Affairs Advisor, Policy, Equity and External Relations, [email protected].