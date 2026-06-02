KIRKLAND, QC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurentide Controls is proud to announce the acquisition of CIV-Barsatech, a specialist in the repair, reconditioning, distribution, and manufacturing of industrial valves and pumps based in Saguenay, and Vusitec, a specialized machining and welding shop active since 1988, based in Saint-Laurent. The transaction closed on May 29, 2026.

Laurentide Controls acquires CIV-Barsatech and Vusitec Post this Vusitec, a Laurentide company (CNW Group/Laurentide Controls) CIV-Barsatech, a Laurentide company (CNW Group/Laurentide Controls)

This announcement is part of an accelerated growth sequence: just days earlier, on May 26, 2026, Laurentide Controls announced the acquisition of C. Latendresse Inc., a specialist in industrial electrical services with nearly 50 years of recognized expertise in the petrochemical sector. Together, these two transactions expand the organisation on two distinct and complementary fronts, industrial mechanical services on one side, industrial electrical on the other, solidifying its position as the go-to partner for high-value industrial projects in Eastern Canada.

A Strategic Reinforcement in Industrial Mechanical Services

For several years, Laurentide has been methodically building a network of local mechanical services across Quebec, anchored in the Montreal area and reinforced by the opening of a service centre in Bécancour in 2024. The acquisition of CIV-Barsatech and Vusitec is the logical next step in this strategy.

Laurentide's choice was not driven by financial criteria alone. It rests on an alignment of values, a shared vision of the industry, and a mutual trust built over time.

Laurentide and Barsatech are two leaders in mechanical services and the valve sector in Quebec, with complementary strengths. By bringing these two companies together, Laurentide consolidates its geographic presence in Saguenay and the Greater Montreal area while deepening its technical capabilities across the full spectrum of mechanical services, including control valves, isolation valves, safety valves, pumps, and machining. Together, these combined capabilities enable even more complete solutions for local clients. In Montreal, Vusitec completes the offering with an integrated machine shop. In Saguenay, CIV-Barsatech anchors Laurentide's presence in a growing region.

"These acquisitions are the logical next step in our industrial mechanical services growth strategy in Eastern Canada. CIV-Barsatech and Vusitec have built something exceptional: deep technical expertise, a solid reputation, and a trusted relationship with their clients. Our role is to give them access to the resources and scale they need to go even further." Steve Dustin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Laurentide Controls

"We chose Laurentide because they understand what we have built and have the ambition and resources to help us grow it. This choice was guided by an already established trust, an exceptional reputation, and shared values between our organizations. This is the right home for our teams and for our clients." Martin Vallée and Richard Gervais, CIV-Barsatech and Vusitec.

Full Operational Continuity

CIV-Barsatech and Vusitec will continue to operate under their own names during the transition period, as new entities of Laurentide. All certifications, contracts, and teams remain in place.

About CIV-Barsatech

CIV-Barsatech is a Quebec company specializing in the repair, reconditioning, distribution, and manufacturing of industrial valves and pumps, including replacement parts. Based in La Baie, in Saguenay, it is recognized for its technical expertise and proximity to regional industries.

About Vusitec

Founded in 1988, Vusitec is a specialized machining and welding shop that manufactures, repairs, adapts, and refurbishes industrial parts. Based in Saint-Laurent, Vusitec is recognized for the precision of its work on complex industrial components.

About Laurentide Controls

A 100% employee-owned Quebec company and the sole Impact Partner of Emerson in Eastern Canada, Laurentide Controls has been helping local industries thrive for over 50 years. The company offers advanced solutions in automation, reliability, instrumentation, measurement and analysis, and digital transformation, serving sectors such as mining and metals, pulp and paper, agri-food, petrochemical, and many others.

SOURCE Laurentide Controls

Media Contact: Félix Meloche, Marketing Director, Laurentide Controls, [email protected] | www.laurentide.com