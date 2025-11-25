Official opening of Laurentide Controls' 6th repair center in Becancour Post this

This centre is designed to reduce downtime, stabilize production, and lower energy consumption within existing facilities. Being closer to sites outside Montreal shortens response times and reduces travel costs, while also making on-site training easier.

Bécancour is an economic driver for all of Quebec: located at the heart of a transforming industrial zone, near the port and energy infrastructures, and at the centre of the Vallée de la transition énergétique (VTE), the location supports the growth of local businesses and the creation of skilled jobs.

Enhancing the community and local resources

A Quebec company 100% employee-owned, Laurentide Controls is embedding this centre within a concrete sustainability trajectory: a locally manufactured solar wall, progressive conversion of its fleet to electric vehicles, and training and upskilling of local teams.

Through its "Value Blueprint" initiative, the company measures the real impact of its interventions (reliability, productivity, energy, cost reduction). More than $3 billion in measured benefits have already been generated with customers in Eastern Canada since its launch in 2023. The organization's ambition for 2033: more than $100 billion in cumulative value created for local businesses, with direct benefits for regional companies and the local community.

Grand opening of the centre

To mark the launch of its new centre, the company welcomed the community into its new facility to celebrate industrial innovation and strengthen the relationships built over recent years. More than one hundred business community members, politicians, and media representatives attended, proving that the strength of the bonds we maintain is what unites Quebec's industrial ecosystem.

"By establishing ourselves here, we strengthen our proximity, support local businesses, and invest in solutions that foster competitiveness, productivity, and sustainability. We want to help make this region a hub of expertise, know-how, and sustainable performance. Bécancour is much more than a strategic location. It is the beating heart of the Vallée de la transition énergétique, but also a driver of economic development for all of Quebec," explains Steve Dustin, President and CEO of Laurentide Controls.

A mission rooted in proximity

In practical terms, this centre will provide valve and pump repair and assembly, along with essential support in reliability, instrumentation, and electrical services to help address the shortage of qualified labour. It will also offer training and workforce development to strengthen field skills, safety, and operational performance.

The organization's extensive experience will also help industries modernize their operations toward Industry 4.0, notably through digitalization and optimization of production processes.

"The Laurentide Controls centre in Bécancour will play a strategic role in our region: not only will it offer technical services, but it will also serve as an important hub for training and support for regional development. By supporting the VTE, Laurentide Controls is actively contributing to the industrialization of future-focused technologies: electrification, energy storage, decarbonization, and the development of critical and strategic minerals," adds Alain Lemieux, President and CEO of the Vallée de la transition énergétique.

Already well-established

Laurentide Controls was already active in the community even before opening its 6th centre. Its experts have supported local companies for more than 50 years, and more recently, the company participated in the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières on a synthetic-fuel compliance project.

The organization is also a member of the Trois-Rivières Chamber of Commerce and the Centre-du-Québec Chamber of Commerce. Local sourcing for the construction of its centre was also a key element of regional integration for the new centre's team and a concrete sign of its commitment to supporting local suppliers.

About Laurentide Controls

A 100% employee-owned Quebec company and Emerson's sole impact partner in Eastern Canada, Laurentide Controls has been helping local industries thrive for more than 50 years. The company provides advanced solutions in automation, reliability, instrumentation, measurement and analytics, and digital transformation, serving sectors such as renewable energy, mining and metals, pulp and paper, agri-food, petrochemicals, and many others.

SOURCE Laurentide Controls

For further information or interview requests, please contact: Félix Meloche, [email protected]