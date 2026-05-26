KIRKLAND, QC, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurentide Controls is proud to announce the acquisition of C. Latendresse Inc., an industrial and commercial electrical contractor founded in 1976, based in Charlemagne, QC. The transaction closed on May 25, 2026.

Laurentide Controls is proud to announce the acquisition of C. Latendresse Inc. Post this C. Latendresse Inc. - a Laurentide Company (CNW Group/Laurentide Controls)

A Targeted Strategic Reinforcement

This acquisition is the result of a strategic convergence: Laurentide brings to C. Latendresse Inc. the resources, engineering capabilities, and ecosystem needed to access higher value-added industrial electrification projects, of greater scope and complexity - the specialized mandates where technical expertise makes the difference. In return, C. Latendresse Inc. brings to Laurentide a skilled industrial electrical workforce that is rare in the market, a depth of electrical expertise that enables the group to pursue mandates it could not take on alone, and an established presence in the petrochemical sector. By combining C. Latendresse Inc. industrial electricity capabilities with Laurentide Électrique's, a Laurentide company, engineering and integration capabilities, both organizations are building a shared platform positioned on high value-added industrial projects with, in time, the potential to diversify C. Latendresse Inc. presence beyond petrochemicals.

For nearly 50 years, C. Latendresse Inc. has been recognized for its cutting-edge expertise with major clients in the petrochemical sector, including Shell, Suncor, Valero, and Sunoco. The company holds Measurement Canada certifications for the calibration of petroleum installations and the RBQ licence, rare accreditations that represent a distinctive regulatory asset.

" This acquisition is a natural strategic convergence. Laurentide brings to C. Latendresse Inc. the resources and ecosystem to access higher value-added industrial electrification projects, of greater scope and complexity. C. Latendresse Inc., in turn, brings to Laurentide an established industrial electrical expertise and petrochemical presence that we could not have developed on our own. Together, we are building something that neither of us could have built alone. " - Steve Dustin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentide Controls.

"We were looking for a partner who understood what we had built and had the ambition and resources to help us grow it. Laurentide met every criterion. This is the right home for our team and for our clients." - Stéphane Latendresse, President, C. Latendresse Inc.

Full Operational Continuity

C. Latendresse Inc. will continue to operate under its current brand during the transition period, as a new entity within the Laurentide group. All certifications, contracts, and teams remain in place.

About C. Latendresse Inc.

Founded in 1976 by Clément Latendresse and led since 1999 by his son Stéphane, C. Latendresse Inc. is an industrial and commercial electrical contractor based in Charlemagne, QC. The company specializes in industrial electricity and holds Measurement Canada certification. It is among the few companies in Eastern Canada to hold this type of accreditation.

About Laurentide Controls

A 100% employee-owned Quebec company and the sole Impact Partner of Emerson in Eastern Canada, Laurentide Controls has been helping local industries thrive for over 50 years. The company offers advanced solutions in automation, reliability, instrumentation, measurement and analysis, and digital transformation, serving sectors such as renewable energy, mining and metals, pulp and paper, food and beverages, petrochemical, and many others.

SOURCE Laurentide Controls

Media Contact: Félix Meloche, Marketing Director, Laurentide Controls, [email protected], www.laurentide.com