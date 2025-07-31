KIRKLAND, QC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentide Controls is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Danfoss, now officially acting as a distributor of Danfoss Drives throughout Eastern Canada. This development builds on the company's existing relationship as a trusted distributor of Danfoss Climate Solutions and marks a significant step in strengthening its motor control and automation offering, including Motor Control Centres (MCCs).

Mr. Steve Dustin (on the left), President & CEO of Laurentide Controls, shakes hands with Mr. Ammar Rashid (on the right), Country Head of Danfoss Drives Canada, during the official handover of the plaque confirming Laurentide’s appointment as an authorized distributor of Danfoss Drives. (CNW Group/Laurentide Controls)

By integrating Danfoss Drives into its portfolio, Laurentide Controls will be positioned to address a broader range of operational challenges—including energy efficiency, process optimization, equipment reliability, and system flexibility—in direct response to the evolving needs of its industrial customer base.

"This is more than a product line extension," said Angela Badrieh, Vice President of Sales at Laurentide Controls. "It's a strategic alignment that enhances our ability to create long-term value for our customers. By combining Danfoss' world-class drive technologies with our deep field expertise, we are better equipped than ever to support the transformation of industrial operations across the region."

This expanded partnership is a concrete example of Laurentide Controls commitment to its mission: helping industry thrive in Eastern Canada. As industrial operators face increasing demands to boost efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and stay competitive, Laurentide is evolving—enhancing its technical capabilities, broadening its solutions, and deepening collaborations with global leaders like Danfoss.

"This announcement is part of our broader strategic vision, guided by our Value Blueprint initiative," added Steve Dustin, President & CEO of Laurentide Controls. "Our ambition to help generate $100 billion in customer value by 2033 drives us, but more importantly, this partnership reflects our focus on empowering customers with integrated solutions that reduce costs, increase uptime, and future-proof operations."

Ammar Rashid, Country Head for Danfoss Drives Canada, said, "This partnership with Laurentide Controls, an industry leader with deep roots in Eastern Canada's heavy industry sector, brings together the proven reliability and performance of Danfoss' advanced drive technologies with Laurentide's trusted, customer-first, service-oriented solutions for industrial operators. Together, we will deliver a powerful offering and drive meaningful value for customers across the region."

Danfoss' reputation for innovation, energy efficiency, and engineering excellence is strongly aligned with Laurentide's customer-first philosophy. Both companies share a commitment to performance, reliability, and continuous improvement—delivering measurable impact and value on the plant floor.

The Danfoss Drives product line will now be part of Laurentide Controls official offering, fully supported by Danfoss' North American team of experts. From application support and commissioning to lifecycle services and technical training, customers will benefit from a powerful combination of local expertise and global technology.

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, lower energy consumption, enable electrification, and reduce emissions. The company's solutions are used in areas such as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and both off- and on-highway equipment.

Danfoss also provides solutions for renewable energy, including solar and wind power, Power-to-X, and heat recovery, and contributes to district energy solutions for cities. With a legacy of innovative engineering dating back to 1933, Danfoss is a family-owned company that employs over 39,000 people. It creates long-term value for customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of approximately 100 factories.

About Laurentide Controls

Laurentide Controls is a 100% employee-owned canadian company and Emerson's exclusive Impact Partner in Eastern Canada. For over 50 years, Laurentide has been helping local industries thrive by delivering advanced solutions in automation, reliability, instrumentation, measurement and analysis, and digital transformation. The company serves a wide range of sectors, including renewable energy, mining and metals, pulp and paper, agri-food, and petrochemicals.

