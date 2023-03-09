MONTRÉAL, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is proud to announce that it is making a financial commitment of $100,000 over two years to Windmill Microlending, a Canadian national charity offering affordable loans to skilled immigrants and refugees. Founded in 2005, Windmill has delivered more than 8,000 microloans to new Canadians, helping convert their potential into prosperity. The Bank's donation will be used to support deserving skilled immigrants and refugees in the province of Quebec to pay for the costs of accreditation, training, and career development.

This donation is aligned with the Bank's new corporate giving strategy launched in January 2023 called Giving Beyond NumbersTM. Under the new program, the Bank is targeting its support for organizations across the country that are working towards the economic inclusion of newcomers and refugees, as well as those whose mission is to combat economic inequities impacting underrepresented groups, such as racialized communities, 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, Indigenous peoples, and people living with disabilities.

Quotes

"At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better, and that everyone – including newcomers and refugees – should feel like they belong and have the chance to thrive. We are extremely proud to be partnering with Windmill Microlending as they deliver on their important mission of supporting the professional success of individuals who have made the choice to settle in Canada."

- Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank of Canada.

"We are extremely grateful to have Laurentian Bank as a supporter of our work, focusing on skilled immigrants and refugees in Quebec. We are seeing more demand for our loans than ever before and, with this support, we are confident that the needs of our clients will continue to be met."

- Sandy Marett, National Director, Philanthropy and Campaign Planning of Windmill Microlending

