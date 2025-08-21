News provided byLaurentian Bank of Canada
Aug 21, 2025, 14:29 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB), will speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit.
Important information:
Date: September 3, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. (EDT)
The webcast of the event will be available at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event/ShowKey=281706
About Laurentian Bank
Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.
With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $49.5 billion in balance sheet assets and $24.2 billion in assets under administration.
SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada
Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, Laurentian Bank of Canada, [email protected]
