MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB), will speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit.

Important information:

Date: September 3, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

The webcast of the event will be available at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event/ShowKey=281706

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $49.5 billion in balance sheet assets and $24.2 billion in assets under administration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, Laurentian Bank of Canada, [email protected]