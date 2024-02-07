MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Mr. Michael Boychuk, Chair of the Board of Directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), is pleased to announce the appointment of three new independent Directors of the Bank, effective February 7, 2024: Prof. Johanne Brunet, Mr. Jamey Hubbs, and Mr. Paul Stinis. These appointments are part of the Board's commitment to ongoing renewal to enhance its overall effectiveness, which ensures an appropriate balance between skills and experience and a diversity of perspectives.

Prof. Brunet is a Professor of Marketing at HEC Montréal. Her interests and research have focussed on managing creativity in complex environments, innovation, global economies, international marketing, and business planning. Prof. Brunet serves on a number of major boards including as Chair of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ). She is a Member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec (CPA), holds a PhD in Industrial and Business Studies from the University of Warwick, England, and a Masters in Business Administration from HEC Montréal. She also earned the University Certification in Corporate Governance, designation from Laval University.

Mr. Hubbs is a seasoned banker and regulator with extensive experience in banking, capital markets, prudential regulation and risk management, and has held senior positions with a federal prudential regulator and in several large corporations in the Canadian financial industry. Mr. Hubbs holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Waterloo, a Master's Certificate in Project Management from Schulich School of Business, and the ICD.D. designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mr. Stinis is an accomplished senior business executive and is currently Vice Chair of the Board for Hydro Quebec. He has an extensive background in the capital markets, risk management, business development, and the Canadian banking industry. He was previously Senior Vice-President and Corporate Treasurer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada and served as President of Bimcor Inc. Mr. Stinis holds a Bachelor in Engineering from McGill University and a Masters in Business Administration from Concordia University.

"We are delighted to welcome Prof. Brunet, Mr. Hubbs, and Mr. Stinis to the Bank's Board of Directors," stated Mr. Boychuk. "Their collective expertise in areas such as innovation, risk management, and corporate leadership will be excellent additions to the skillsets and depth of our Board. As we continue our focus on customer service excellence and consolidating our position as a strong Québec-based institution, their valuable contributions will undoubtedly play an instrumental role in Laurentian Bank's continued success."

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $49.9 billion in balance sheet assets and $25.8 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

