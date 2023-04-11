Laurentian Bank announces the Election of its Directors

MONTREAL, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 10, 2023, have each been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

The 11 candidates nominated by management were elected as directors of the Bank:

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld Sonia Baxendale 13,587,486 93.85 % 891,020 6.15 % Andrea Bolger 14,085,153 97.28 % 393,353 2.72 % Michael T. Boychuk 13,690,076 94.55 % 788,430 5,45 % Laurent Desmangles 14,316,013 98.88 % 162,493 1.12 % Suzanne Gouin 13,614,346 94.03 % 864,160 5.97 % Rania Llewellyn 14,013,551 96.79 % 464,955 3.21 % David Mowat 14,056,469 97.09 % 422,037 2.91 % Michael Mueller 13,904,711 96.04 % 573,795 3.96 % Michelle R. Savoy 13,918,605 96.13 % 559,901 3.87 % Susan Wolburgh Jenah 13,528,325 93.44 % 950,181 6.56 % Nicholas Zelenczuk 14,049,017 97.03 % 429,489 2.97 %



Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be filed on SEDAR.

Mr. Michael Mueller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Laurent Desmangles as a newly elected independent Director. Mr. Desmangles fluently speaks both official languages of Canada. He grew up and studied in Montréal and still maintains a strong personal bond with the city, where members of his family and close friends continue to reside. Mr. Desmangles built his career in the United States where he held the positions of partner and Managing Partner of Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

