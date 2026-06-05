Laurée: New 217-Unit Residential Development Takes Shape in Repentigny

Designed to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, Laurée will offer a range of housing options, from studio apartments to three-bedroom units, along with amenities designed for residents' comfort and well-being, including a fitness centre and relaxation areas. Commercial space on the ground floor will contribute to a vibrant neighbourhood. The first units are expected to be delivered in fall 2027.

A strategic location

Located along Highway 40, Laurée offers direct access via Industriel and Brien boulevards and Leclerc Street, making travel to Montréal and throughout the Lanaudière region easy. Residents will also be within easy reach of local services and public transit.

A sustainable project

Laurée is being designed to exceed the requirements of the 2020 National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings by 60%. Key features include:

Twenty-two affordable rental units, representing 10% of the project;

A private outdoor courtyard and a shared terrace;

Responsible water management measures, including stormwater retention;

Initiatives to reduce urban heat island effects;

Solucycle technology for organic waste management;

Infrastructure that encourages active and sustainable transportation, including bicycle parking and convenient access to public transit.

"The launch of Laurée marks an important milestone in our commitment to creating sustainable, accessible and forward-looking communities. Through the collaboration of Groupe Evoludev, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and the City of Repentigny, we are helping transform a strategic site into a vibrant new neighbourhood that responds to the region's growing housing needs. Staying true to our mission of reinventing real estate through strong and meaningful partnerships, we are proud to bring to life a project that will provide 217 households with a high-quality living experience designed around well-being, sustainable mobility and community life."

Jonathan Trudel, President, Groupe Evoludev

"We are proud to be leading the development of the Avantia district with its first residential project. With 217 residential units, Laurée will help create a sustainable and modern community tailored to local needs. We are pleased to contribute to the development of this new neighbourhood and to help bring the City of Repentigny's vision to life."

Alexandre Gauthier, Senior Vice-President and Partner, Groupe Evoludev

"Laurée demonstrates our commitment to investing in sustainable and inclusive communities that respond to the needs of Quebecers. By contributing to the redevelopment of a strategic sector of Repentigny, we are helping create quality housing while generating tangible economic and social benefits for the community."

Martin Raymond, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"This project is a tangible example of the vision guiding the development of Avantia. Working closely with developers, we are committed to achieving high standards of quality, responding to community needs and addressing residents' concerns every step of the way. Avantia is being developed as a complete community where people can live, work and enjoy a greener, more connected environment."

Nicolas Dufour, Mayor of Repentigny

Project at a glance

217 rental units in a 12-storey building

Unit mix:

18 studio apartments

118 3½ units

70 4½ units

11 5½ units

Commercial space: 6,782 square feet on the ground floor

Parking:

189 underground spaces

40 outdoor spaces

Amenities:

Fitness centre

Lounge areas

Coworking space

Meeting room

Kitchenette

About Groupe Evoludev

Recognized as a leader in real estate development, Groupe Evoludev is dedicated to creating exceptional places to live throughout the Greater Montréal area. Bringing together a multidisciplinary team of experts, the company is committed to reinventing real estate investment through strong partnerships and a rigorous, continuously evolving approach designed to exceed the expectations of its clients and partners. The company currently manages more than 1,201 residential units, has completed more than 75 buildings and has 424 units under construction. Construction is also scheduled to begin on more than 563 additional units by the end of 2026.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ contributes to Québec's economic development by strategically investing alongside industry leaders in profitable real estate projects. It supports sustainable projects across the residential, office, retail, institutional and industrial sectors. As at December 31, 2025, the Fonds immobilier had 32 projects in development or under construction valued at $4.7 billion, including nearly 5,000 residential units under construction, and 78 operating assets totalling 6,445 residential rental units. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Media Relations: Josée Lagacé, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Cell: 514 707-5180, [email protected]