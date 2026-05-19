MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The 17 Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ invested a record $241 million in 2025–2026 to drive the growth of Québec businesses and sustain economic vitality across all regions of Québec. Thirty years after their creation, the Fonds régionaux continue to invest in a growing number of Québec companies.

"This record level of investment reflects our sustained presence on the ground. Across Québec, our teams work alongside entrepreneurs on projects that help grow their businesses and strengthen their regions," said Luc Pinard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ.

Advancing business succession through 91 investments

In 2025–2026, the Fonds régionaux supported the transfer of 91 businesses, reinforcing their contribution to business succession and regional economies.

"Annual investments in business succession are now eight times what they were in 2015. This year, we reached a new peak, with more than half of our capital directed to 91 business transfers. These results demonstrate our commitment to accelerating succession. The long-term viability of Québec SMEs, the vitality of our regions and the province's economic future depend on it," added Luc Pinard.

"Our role goes beyond financing. We work closely with entrepreneurs at every stage, providing guidance and practical advice. In a business transfer, the human dimension is critical to ensuring a smooth and successful handover," he continued.

Backing SMEs across Québec

Laboratoire de porcelaine dentaire Longueuil: structured, women-led succession

The company was acquired by its management team--Sonia Aucoin, Mireille Cossette and Annie Goudreault--following a structured succession plan launched in 2023 with backing from the Fonds régionaux – Montérégie.

Normandin: transfer of a Québec flagship

The well-established family restaurant chain was acquired by Chêne Blanc, a holding company owned by the Blais family and Normandin's management team. The transaction was completed with participation from the Fonds régionaux – Québec and other partners.

Faspac: investing in productivity

A designer and manufacturer of flexible packaging for the food and industrial sectors, the company received funding from the Fonds régionaux – Montréal to acquire new equipment. These investments will significantly increase productivity and help meet strong customer demand.

Constructions Cotton: sustaining growth

The Gaspé-based general contractor secured financing from the Fonds régionaux – Gaspésie to strengthen its working capital, a key driver of ongoing operations and growth.

A network supporting entrepreneurs and future business owners

"This year, we continued our regional tour to meet entrepreneurs and discuss both the financial and human aspects of business succession. The École d'Entrepreneurship de Beauce joined us to help prepare future business owners and share practical insights on succession. In total, nearly 230 buyers and sellers took part in events held in 9 regions since fall 2024," said Luc Pinard.

Building on this outreach, the Fonds régionaux have a longstanding partnership with EntreChefs PME to strengthen the business succession ecosystem.

"We are partners in the EntreChefs PME Buyers' Clubs, an initiative launched with the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie and Repreneuriat Québec to assist new owners following a transaction. Last fall, our experts took part in EntreChefs PME forums across Québec, sharing insights on succession with business leaders."

"Like us, many stakeholders are working toward a common goal: keeping our businesses in Québec. We also co-hosted conferences with Repreneuriat Québec, an organization that plays a key role in supporting both sellers and prospective buyers," concluded Mr. Pinard.

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

Part of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ help further regional economic development in Québec by channelling the savings of more than 816,000 Quebecers into local investments.

Through 17 offices across Québec, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ offer small and medium-sized enterprises customized business solutions in the form of unsecured loans or equity investments. Each product is designed to reflect the company's characteristics and the regional economic environment, complementing financing provided by traditional financial institutions.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Media contact: Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Cécile Amara, Media Relations Advisor, 438 467-0965, [email protected]