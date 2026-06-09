Fonds de solidarité FTQ Invests in CELYSTRA Pharma

Investment is part of a $20 million financing round

MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - To support the launch of CELYSTRA Pharma, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ has joined the company's founders and other investors in a $20 million financing round.

Launched in May 2026, CELYSTRA Pharma is a Québec-based biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies. Founded by three pharmaceutical industry veterans, the company identifies and acquires innovative treatments developed internationally and makes them available to underserved patient populations in Canada.

"CELYSTRA Pharma is another example of Québec's vibrant life sciences sector. By supporting the company, we are combining the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's expertise in specialty pharmaceutical investing with CELYSTRA's commercial expertise. We look forward to working with CELYSTRA's management team and fellow investors to help grow a company that delivers meaningful benefits for both patients and Québec's economy," said Maxime Pesant, Vice-President, Private Equity and Impact Investing – Life Sciences, Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

"In rare and specialty diseases, unmet medical needs are more than a lack of treatment options. They represent families waiting, patients hoping and precious time that cannot be recovered. We founded CELYSTRA to ensure that scientific innovation reaches the people whose lives depend on it. We are delighted to welcome the Fonds de solidarité FTQ as a new investor," said Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of CELYSTRA.

The first product in CELYSTRA's portfolio is olezarsen (TRYNGOLZA®), a treatment recently approved by Health Canada for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). FCS is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the severe and persistent accumulation of chylomicrons in the bloodstream. Chylomicrons are lipid-carrying particles that transport dietary fats from the intestine to the liver. The condition can lead to recurrent episodes of acute pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas that can be extremely painful and, in some cases, life-threatening. FCS can have a profound impact on patients' quality of life. Although rare, it is significantly more prevalent in Québec than elsewhere in the world.

CELYSTRA has also obtained Canadian rights from Ionis Pharmaceuticals to donidalorsen, a treatment designed to prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. HAE is another rare genetic disorder characterized by recurring episodes of swelling that can affect various parts of the body. Donidalorsen is currently under regulatory review by Health Canada.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has mobilized and engaged Québec by leveraging the retirement savings of more than 816,000 shareholders-savers.

With net assets totalling $23 billion as of November 30, 2025, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through direct and indirect venture and growth investments, guided by the belief that its investments generate both financial and societal impact. In fiscal 2024–2025, the Fonds and its local, regional and real estate networks invested $1.9 billion in Québec's economy.

For more information, visit fondsftq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Media contact: Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, 514 703-5587, [email protected]