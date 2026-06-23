Fonds de solidarité FTQ Share Value Rises to $70.07

An increase of $2.09 since December 23, 2025

Highlights as at May 31, 2026

Share value at $70.07 (up $2.09 from December 23, 2025, and $5.55 from June 23, 2025)

6-month return: 3.1%

Annual return: 8.6%

Annual compound return: 8.6% (1-year), 8.6% (3-year), 5.7% (5-year) and 7,3% (10-year)

Comprehensive income: $1.9 billion

Net assets: $23.7 billion

$1.9 billion invested by the Fonds and its regional, local and real estate network to support the Québec economy

More than 828,000 shareholders

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - For its fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ posted comprehensive income (profit) of $1.9 billion. The annual return to shareholders is 8.6% (including 3.1% in the second half of the fiscal year). The value of the Fonds share is now $70.07. Net assets stand at $23.7 billion (an increase of $0.7 billion during the second half of the year), and the number of shareholders grew to over 828,000.

As of May 31, 2026, annual compound shareholder returns, excluding tax credits, were 8.6% over 1 year, 8.6% over 3 years, 5.7% over 5 years and 7.3% over 10 years.

"The rising cost of living continues to strain Québec families' budgets, while economic and geopolitical uncertainty weighs on our partner companies and the broader Québec economy. In this context, the work of the Fonds' teams is especially meaningful. Thanks to the savings of our shareholders-savers, the Fonds network invested $1.9 billion in Québec's economy and delivered a positive annual return that helps support a secure retirement," said Janie Béïque, President and CEO of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

The amount invested in Québec's economy in 2025–2026 brings total investments made by the Fonds and its regional, local and real estate network over the past five years to more than $9 billion.

Investing in Québec's economy

In the technology sector, the Fonds invested in Femtum, a Québec City company that specializes in fibre-laser solutions for the manufacturing namely of AI computer chips. In Montréal, Prevu3D, which developed a software platform enabling the creation of a 3D digital twin of a scanned real-world environment, received an investment to accelerate the development and deployment of its platform, received financing to accelerate the development and deployment of its platform.

To facilitate business succession in Québec's cultural sector, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ reinvested in difuze, a Canadian leader in post-production, dubbing, accessibility and content delivery services for the domestic and international audiovisual industry. The Fonds also helped finance the acquisition of outdoor retailer SAIL by three women from the senior ranks of the company.

Business succession remained a key area of activity for the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ, which supported ownership transfers at SMEs across Québec, including the Normandin family restaurant chain in Québec City and Laboratoire de porcelaine dentaire Longueuil.

The Fonds régionaux also backed productivity-improvement projects at companies such as Montréal-based Faspac, a manufacturer of flexible packaging for the food and industrial sectors. In Gaspé, general contractor Constructions Cotton received financing from the Fonds régionaux to strengthen its working capital, sustain operations and continue its growth.

Meanwhile, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ broke ground on a 12-storey innovative rental residential building in Terrebonne. The project leverages mass timber construction to help advance the industry's transition toward sustainable real estate. Occupancy of the first residential units is expected to begin in spring 2028.

The Fonds immobilier continued developing social and affordable housing projects in several regions. In partnership with the Québec government and the City of Rivière-du-Loup, it supported the conversion of the Monastère Sainte-Claire into 58 social and affordable housing units in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. Ground was also broken on a mixed-use residential project in Granby that will include 101 units for seniors.

Lump-sum contributions to resume October 5, 2026

Individuals who wish to purchase Fonds shares but do not have access to payroll deductions will once again be able to do so as of October 5, 2026, through the reinstatement of lump-sum contributions.

Shares will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the allocated amount--at least $75 million--is fully subscribed. To qualify, one-time or automatic bank withdrawals must be completed no later than May 31, 2027.

Individuals are responsible for determining the tax rules applicable to their situation, including eligibility for tax credits and RRSP deductions.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

A source of pride for Quebecers, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ fulfills its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has brought Quebecers together by channeling the retirement savings of more than 828,000 shareholders-savers into investments that support Québec's economy.

With net assets of $23.7 billion as of May 31, 2026, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through direct and indirect venture and growth investments, resulting in investments that generate both a financial and societal impact. In fiscal 2025–2026, the Fonds and its local, regional and real estate networks invested $1.9 billion in Québec's economy.

For more information, visit fondsftq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Prospective investors should read the prospectus before subscribing for shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. A copy of the prospectus is available on the Fonds' website at fondsftq.com, from a local representative or at the Fonds' offices. Except for the six-month return, all returns shown are historical annual compound total returns that reflect changes in the share value and, where applicable, the reinvestment of all dividends. Returns do not take into account income taxes payable by a holder, which would reduce the return. Shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates and past performance is not indicative of future results.

Subscribing for shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ may qualify for labour-sponsored fund tax credits. The credits total 30%--15% provincial and 15% federal--and are capped at $ 1,500 per taxation year, corresponding to a $5,000 investment in Fonds de solidarité FTQ shares.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Media contact: Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, 514 703-5587, [email protected]