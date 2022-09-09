Launching of the Public Review for the Draft Standard Related to the Mitigation of the Risks of Inflow and Infiltration in New Sanitary Sewer Systems

QUÉBEC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) launches a public review for the draft standard CAN/BNQ 3682-320 Mitigation of the Risks of Inflow and Infiltration in New Sanitary Sewer Systems that aims to ensure a design of new infrastructure that will be more effective and more resistant to extreme weather related to climate changes. Individuals interested by the topic are invited to make their comments and proposals to improve the draft standard until October 28th, 2022.

Comments and proposals shall refer to a specific clause of the draft standard and include a technical justification. In order to be considered, comments and proposals shall be recorded in the form provided for this purpose. The draft standard and the form to submit your comments and proposals may be downloaded from the Web site: https://www.bnq.qc.ca/en/public-review.html.

Within a standardization committee representative of the stakeholders in Canada, owners operating sewer systems, namely cities and private companies managing public systems, various regulatory authorities as well as experts in the infrastructure, materials and environment fields have been able to establish the issues and concerns surrounding, among other things, the design and construction of public and private sanitary sewer systems. Having reached a consensus, the committee proposes the best practices to reduce the risks of inflow and infiltration in the new sanitary sewer systems in the draft standard.

"As a Canadian standards development organization having an extensive expertise in the infrastructure sector, the BNQ is proud that this project was able to bring together a standardization committee concerned with the future of infrastructure in a context where the effects of climate changes are already a reality in certain regions. It is with great interest that we hope for the comments of the stakeholders on the current draft standard."

Julie Conseiller, Director – Development of Standards and Certification of Products, Processes and Services at Bureau de normalisation du Québec

Climate changes and the effects of infiltration and inflow already observed on the existing infrastructure led the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to demand the report entitled Reducing the Risk of Inflow and Infiltration in New Sewer Construction published in November 2019. From Norton Engineering, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction and Engineers Canada, this reference document de base, created for the development of a national standard, gathers the findings and advice to limit the risks of leaking as part of the construction of new sanitary sewer systems. The BNQ has been awarded with the mandate to develop a consensus-based National Standard of Canada (NSC) to limit the risk of inflow and infiltration in new sanitary sewer system infrastructure after the publication of that document.

All comments and proposals received as part of the public review will be analyzed by the members of the standardization committee in charge of the development of the standard, and adjustments deemed necessary will be made for the publication of the Canadian standard scheduled for spring 2023.

