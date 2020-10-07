MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation cluster, is delighted to announce the 2nd edition of the IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Forum. Through a series of five activities taking place between October 2020 and April 2021, participants will have the opportunity to learn more on different aspects of upgrading, managing and electrifying fleets. The five activities will take place on the following dates:

October 27, 2020

December 8, 2020

January 26, 2020

March 16, 2021

April 27, 2021

The 2020 edition of IMPULSION MTL is co-presented by the government of Quebec and organized in collaboration with the cities of New York and Chicago, and various partners, including Quebecor, Hydro-Québec and AttriX GeoTab Integrated Partner. It will bring professionals and suppliers together around a common objective: upgrading fleets with new technologies and solutions to meet environmental, social, operational, and regulatory requirements. Participants will be invited to reflect together on industry best practices and have opportunities to learn more about concrete and tested solutions, discover new technologies, and seize tailored business opportunities. A wide range of topics will be covered during event activities, including:

Fleet management and operations for ground transportation

Charging solutions and batteries

Urban logistics

Connectivity and safety

There is more and more interest in Quebec and around the world in the large-scale deployment collision-free, zero-emission and high-performance fleets: this is nothing less than the future of mobility. The event's new format makes it possible for us to welcome local and international speakers while shining a spotlight on Quebec businesses that have developed different kinds of electric vehicles and technologies for commercial vehicle electrification.

In light of the global pandemic and in keeping with recommendations from public health authorities, this year's edition will be articulated around online activities including talks, webinars, panels, networking sessions, virtual booths, livestream interviews and collaborative workshops.

Official launch: October 27, 2020

The official opening ceremony will take place virtually on October 27, 2020, with the theme of managing and operating ground transportation fleets. A number of distinguished guests and speakers will take part in the launch, including the Minister of the Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, and the Québec Delegate to Chicago, Martine Hébert. Representatives from our partner cities—Keith Todd Kerman of New York, and Kevin Campbell and John Wedel of Chicago—will take part in the opening panel entitled "Cities present their electrification objectives." The panel "Cities' commitment and electrification strategies to minimize fleet-related environmental impact" will feature Mark Stevens from the City of Sacramento and Brad Salazar from Denver.

Impulsion MTL is all about:

Unmissable virtual activities where municipal, public, parapublic and private actors can discuss best management practices for the zero-emission fleets of the future.

Speakers from several major North American cities—including New York , Chicago , Sacramento and Denver—ready to share their solutions for the main challenges faced by the electric and smart transportation industry, including issues related to supply, compliance, safety and sustainability.

In 2019, at the Montréal Science Centre, the first ever edition of this international Forum brought together nearly 350 private and public sector participants, and 50 local and international speakers—experts in safety, smart technology and the environment. Some twenty businesses used our exhibition zone to showcase different types of vehicles, technological solutions and concrete solutions for electrifying and connecting fleets.

To learn more about the program for this five-event series and to get your tickets, visit our website: https://propulsionquebec.com/impulsionmtl/en/

Quotes

"We are thrilled to be able to build on the success of Impulsion MTL's first edition and offer this new format—adapted to the new COVID-19 reality—that lets us push the conversation on upgrading fleets even further. This unprecedented pandemic has made promoting fleet electrification more relevant than ever, as government and environmental leaders are taking action for a green, fair and prosperous recovery. This second edition of the Forum will be an opportunity to share success stories from here and elsewhere, and to showcase Quebec's innovations and best practices for accelerating the electrification of transportation. It's also a prime opportunity to promote Quebec's active ecosystem by putting our thriving and groundbreaking businesses front and center on an international level," states Sarah Houde, CEO of Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation cluster.

"Abundant hydroelectricity, world-class researchers and innovative leading businesses in the electrification industry have enabled Québec to position itself at the frontline of the global transition to clean electricity. Now is the time to invest in our strengths and structure a Québec based battery supply-chain, from the responsible extraction and transformation of our strategic minerals to the battery recycling," noted Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation.

"As a business that is strongly committed to electrification of transportation and the fight against climate change, Quebecor is proud to be the principal partner of Propulsion Québec and the IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Form," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "This major gathering is a unique opportunity for leaders from all sectors who want to build a sustainable economy to share their expertise and vision. Events of this type are vitally important because transformative change can be achieved only with the support and participation of all actors in society."

