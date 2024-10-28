An update on transport electrification and the battery industry in Quebec and Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Concurrently with Volt-Age's 15th International Conference on Advanced Lithium Batteries for Automotive Applications, Propulsion Québec, Electric Mobility Canada and Volt-Age co-hosted a press conference that provided an update on the electric transportation and battery sector in Quebec and Canada.

Key fact :

Quebec

In just one year, we've seen a 37% increase in electric vehicle sales. Today, more than half of all electric vehicles in Canada are registered here in Quebec , representing 51.6% of the national electric vehicle fleet.

are registered here in , representing 51.6% of the national electric vehicle fleet. Between the second quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2024, light duty electric vehicles sales in Quebec increased by a factor of 19 from 1.4% to 28.4%

increased by a factor of 19 from 1.4% to 28.4% The 2026 electric vehicle sales target of 32.5% set by the Quebec government will be surpassed in 2024.

government will be surpassed in 2024. Quebec has already established a vast ecosystem of companies in the battery and electrification supply chain, a network of innovation and manufacturing that is unique in North America , reinforcing our leadership in this field.

Canada

Between the second quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2024, electric vehicle sales in Canada increased by a factor of 17 from 0.8% to 13.4%

increased by a factor of 17 from 0.8% to 13.4% Between the second quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2024, gas vehicle sales decreased by 34% in Canada , and by 40% in Quebec .

, and by 40% in . According to SNP Global, Canada is projected to reach 50% electric vehicle sales by 2026 – 50% higher than the target set by the Canadian government.

"The Quebec battery industry has been building for years, and we should be proud of our leadership position in the industry. The presence here at the ABAA international conference of world-renowned scientists and researchers is testimony to this. What we are achieving will have a positive impact on our children's future," explains Karim Zaghib, President and CEO of Volt-Age, Concordia University.

"Quebec's battery industry and electrification ecosystem are strengthening and are continuing to grow. The results are not immediate, which is why we need to keep up our efforts to maintain our leadership position. Despite the fluctuations, the trends are here to stay. The reduction of GHGs, the decarbonization of transportation and the resilience of supply chains are neither passing nor unique to Quebec," says Michelle-LLambias-Meunier, President and CEO of Propulsion Québec.

"Despite the headlines that give the impression that we are witnessing the decline of electric vehicle sales and of the EV industry as a whole, the reality is quite different in Canada, the United States and around the world. Electric vehicle sales continue to grow, and we're seeing record sales despite an uncertain global economic and political context. What many people don't realize is that sales of gasoline-powered vehicles are declining rapidly" - Daniel Breton, President and CEO - Electric Mobility Canada

