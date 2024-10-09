OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of preventive health care guidance development. To ensure preventive health care guidelines meet the needs of Canada's health care system and support the overall well-being of people living in Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has established an External Expert Review (EER) Panel to study the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care's (Task Force) governance, mandate, and scientific review processes.

The Task Force, originally created in 1976 and re-established in 2009, is an independent, arms-length body of clinicians and methodologists with experience in primary care, public health, preventive medicine and guideline methodology. It has developed numerous national guidelines to support primary care providers, such as family physicians and nurse practitioners, in delivering preventive health care.

The EER Panel, composed of 13 experts from various fields across the health sector, will review domestic and international approaches and best practices for the development of preventive health care guidelines, and engage domestic and international experts and stakeholders, to inform recommendations related to the Task Force. This external review process builds on the 2022 Evaluation of the Task Force by PHAC. Following the review, a report will be submitted by the Spring of 2025 to PHAC for consideration.

For more information, please visit the Task Force or EER Panel web page.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]