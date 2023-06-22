MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - On the heels of the full opening of Parc Jean-Drapeau's Aquatic Complex, it's now Jean-Doré Beach that is kicking off its summer season as it welcomes the public starting on June 24. Jean-Doré Beach has a wide range of activities for visitors again this summer, all of it taking place in a clean and safe setting. From opening day, swimming enthusiasts can take a refreshing dip in the spacious 15,000 m² swimming area, while the sportier types can do open-water training over one of the three 300-metre courses, in the heart of nature. Aquazilla, the one-of-a-kind inflatable structure, will also be back, providing a source of enjoyment for the entire family. The more adventurous can explore the beach's lake and the scenic lagoon loop, whether it be in a canoe, kayak, pedal boat or even on a stand-up paddleboard.

Rolling out a diverse, activity-packed summer season

The opening of Jean-Doré Beach also heralds the start of our summer season, which promises to be full of exciting and enriching experiences. Whether it's taking part in one of the many major events occurring on our site, doing a physical activity at one of our sports facilities or simply escaping from the daily routine in our nature area that is mere minutes from downtown Montréal, there's something for everyone at Parc Jean-Drapeau this summer. Throughout the summer, Parc Jean-Drapeau is also pleased to offer citizens a series of creative, educational and entertaining activities, free of charge. The activities, which take place in the charming setting of the Rose Garden, appeal to every interest; they include beekeeping workshops, making giant puppets for youngsters and outdoor yoga courses. Visit the Parc's website to find out about all the activities offered at the Rose Garden.

Sustainable mobility: the best way to fully enjoy the Parc

Public transportation is still the best way to get to the Parc and enjoy the activities it has to offer. The Jean-Drapeau subway station leads directly to Espace 67, in the heart of the Parc, while the river shuttle provides a unique trip to the Parc, starting from the docks at Montréal's Old Port and the Port de plaisance in Longueuil.

Furthermore, you can now get to the Parc by taking the bus, STM's 777 line, which was recently extended to the downtown area, with the Bonaventure subway station serving as the terminus. With this announcement, we are actively contributing to sustainable mobility, while improving access to the Parc for visitors from different regions.

For further information about the entire summer program and the schedules, or to learn more about mobility at the Parc, please go to the website parcjeandrapeau.com.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

SOURCE SOCIETE DU PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU

For further information: Jessica Gaulin, Communications Advisor, 514 242-5794, [email protected]