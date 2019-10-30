Launch of Take Action on Radon Campaign Urges Canadians to Test Their Home for Cancer-Causing Gas

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - As part of an initiative to raise awareness about the health risks associated with radon, Take Action on Radon, a coalition of national health organizations, is launching Radon Action Month to encourage Canadians to test their homes this November.

"Canadians need to put radon on their radar," says Pam Warkentin, Executive Director, Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST), and Project Manager, Take Action on Radon. "Many Canadians don't know that radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers, and that testing and reducing radon exposure saves lives."

This year's Radon Action Month campaign, Today 4 Tomorrow, encourages Canadians to be proactive and plan for a healthy future by testing their home for radon, and reducing exposure to high levels. During the campaign, Take Action on Radon will highlight the positive actions of municipalities across Canada and the steps communities can take to help their residents protect themselves.

Fifteen Canadian municipalities are participating in the campaign this year by each distributing 100 radon test kits. Take Action on Radon is coordinating these efforts to make radon testing as common as other prevention efforts such as smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

A 2018 study by Health Canada found that only 6% of Canadians have tested their home for radon. However, long-term exposure to high levels of radon contributes to over 3,000 Canadian deaths each year – more than the combined total of car collisions, house fires, carbon monoxide poisoning and drowning.1

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in our country, and on average 58 Canadians die from the disease every day," says Jenny Byford, Advocacy Lead, Canadian Cancer Society. "The reality is that many of these deaths could be prevented by limiting exposure to radon."

Take Action on Radon will be launching Radon Action Month at an event on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at a show home located at 29559 Corvina Court in Abbotsford, B.C. The event will feature demonstrations of radon control measures and recognize municipalities, including Abbotsford, that are taking a leadership role in raising awareness about radon through their participation in the 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge.

"The Government of Canada is committed to reducing the number of radon-induced cancer deaths by supporting the Take Action on Radon coalition, working with their partners, and community leaders to promote awareness and to encourage more Canadians to take action by having their homes tested for radon," says Kelley Bush, Manager of the National Radon Outreach Program at Health Canada.

Radon is a radioactive gas that is released by the breakdown of uranium in the soil. It is odourless, tasteless, and colourless, and can enter buildings and enclosed spaces undetected. Since Canadian homes are sealed against the weather, radon can become trapped indoors, building up to dangerous levels.

Take Action on Radon is a national initiative that works to bring together radon stakeholders and raise radon awareness across Canada. The initiative is led by the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST), CAREX Canada, and the Canadian Cancer Society.

For more information, visit: TakeActionOnRadon.ca

Facebook

Twitter

Hashtag: #Today4tomorrow

1 "Canadian Motor Vehicle Traffic Collision Statistics: 2016," Transport Canada, accessed October 9, 2018, [ https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/motorvehiclesafety/canadian-motor-vehicle-traffic-collision-statistics-2016.html ].

"Fire statistics in Canada, Selected Observations from the National Fire Information Database 2005 to 2014," Statistics Canada, accessed October 9, 2018, page 4, [ http://nfidcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Fire-statistics-in-Canada-2005-to-2014.pdf ].

"Carbon Monoxide Information," Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs, accessed October 9, 2018, [ http://www.oafc.on.ca/carbon-monoxide ].

"Canadian Drowning Report: 2016 Edition," Life Saving Society, accessed October 9, 2018, page 2, [ http://www.lifesavingsociety.com/media/241812/canadiandrowningreport_english_web.pdf ].

SOURCE Take Action on Radon

For further information: To schedule an interview, contact: Victoria Pickering, victoria@pickeringpr.com, 514 771-2837