Launch of Save Butts, Save Lives, a colorectal cancer screening campaign and pledging initiative

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Colorectal Cancer Coalition is launching a campaign called Save Butts, Save Lives — Take the Pledge inviting communities, organizations, and businesses of all types to Take the Pledge to sensitize their employees about the importance of colorectal cancer screening. The campaign is being launched nationally but is commencing in Quebec.

The goal of this campaign is to increase the rate of colorectal cancer screening among individuals of average risk for the disease, between the ages of 50 - 74 years old.

The Canadian goal to achieve colorectal cancer screening is set at 60% of the targeted population and has not yet been reached nationally. Consequently, this Coalition is being created to address this unmet need in Quebec and across the country.

"We believe that together we can reduce the incidence and mortality of the disease by rallying communities, local organizations, and companies and agencies to encourage their employees and members of average risk to get screened for colorectal cancer and by equipping them with the resources to help spread the word. We need to prevent this cancer from becoming the leading cause of cancer death by building stronger relationships and demonstrating to all Canadians that colorectal cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable when caught early," said Barry D. Stein, President and CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada and a survivor of Stage IV metastatic colon cancer.

Launch of a provincial awareness tour

The campaign is being launched in Quebec and will be introduced along with The Giant Colon Tour as it stops in 10 cities across the province over the next two months. The Giant Colon is Colorectal Cancer Canada's 30 foot multimedia walk through exhibit showing all the pathologies that can be found inside the human colon. The Giant Colon Tour is being supported by the Programme québécois de cancérologie.

Communities, organizations, businesses and agencies of all types are invited to Take the Pledge to spread awareness of the disease and encourage their members, employees and business partners, especially those aged 50 and over, to get screened for colorectal cancer with the simple non invasive (FIT) fecal immunochemical test that can be done in the privacy of one's home and is available through health authorities in every province.

Here is a list of the inaugural partners behind the Coalition:

Alberta Colorectal Cancer Screening Program

Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires

ATGEN Canada

Canadian Association of Gastroenterology

Canadian Cancer Society

Coalition priorité cancer du Québec

Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network

Colorectal Cancer Screening Program Prince Edward Island

Dr. Alan Barkun

Dr. Charles Ménard

Dr. Marc Bradette

Dr. Mustafa Tehfe

Nova Scotia Health Colon Cancer Prevention Program

Olympus Corporation

Quebec Cancer Foundation

Regroupement des organisations communautaires en oncologie (ROCO)

Saskatchewan Screening Program for Colorectal Cancer

About Colorectal Cancer

In Canada, colorectal cancer commonly known as colon cancer, is the 2nd leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and the 3rd among women. Sadly, in 2023, about 24,300 individuals (13,500 men and 10,800 women) will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and about 9,400 (5,200 men and 4,200 women) will die from it. In Quebec, about 6,200 individuals (3,500 men and 2,700 women) will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and about 2,550 (1,400 men and 1,150 women) will die from it.

About Colorectal Cancer Canada and the Canadian Colorectal Cancer Coalition

Founded by Colorectal Cancer Canada ("CCC") in August of 2023, the Canadian Colorectal Cancer Coalition's initial members include Quebec cancer organizations, experts, associations, and agencies dedicated to reducing the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer across Canada.

CCC is Canada's patient-led not-for-profit colorectal cancer organization. Since 1998, they have been dedicated to colorectal cancer awareness and education, supporting patients and caregivers, and advocating on their behalf. Their goal is to reduce the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer in Canada and to improve the quality of life for patients, their families and caregivers.

