OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - In October 2024, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced the launch of the External Expert Review (EER) of the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care (Task Force). This initiative aims to ensure that preventive health care guidelines meet the needs of Canada's health care system and support the overall well-being of people living in Canada.

Today, the EER public consultation opens for organizations and members of the public to contribute to the review. The EER Panel is inviting input on a number of areas, including the Task Force structure, mandate and guideline development process. The EER Panel will accept written submissions from November 21 to December 21, 2024.

This consultation will allow for broad participation in the evidence gathering phase of the review and will ensure that diverse perspectives are considered in the development of the EER Panel's recommendations.

A final report from the EER Panel is expected in Spring 2025.

For more information on the EER process and public consultation, please visit External Expert Review.

