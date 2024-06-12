The design of LUSTRA highlights urban living and modern comfort in all aspects. LUSTRA offers a variety of units, from studios to spacious one to three-bedroom residences, designed to seamlessly blend comfort and functionality. The developer has meticulously combined refined design, quality materials, and cleverly utilized spaces, ensuring an exceptional living experience on every floor.

Residents of LUSTRA will have access to a tenant lounge equipped with a gas fireplace, a kitchenette, and a shared workspace in Phase 1. Additionally, they will have access to a gym and indoor and outdoor playgrounds for both children and adults, which will be added in Phases 2 and 3. Amenities such as indoor and outdoor parking, bicycle storage spaces, and electric charging stations will also be available.

"We are thrilled to unveil Lustra, a project that embodies the epitome of comfort and urban elegance while offering privileged access to all the amenities and essential services in Terrebonne," says Alexandra Serafini, Vice President of Residential Operations. "With the upcoming delivery of Phase 1 in 2025, we look forward to welcoming our first residents and contributing to the vibrant growth of this community."

For more information about Lustra, sign up today to stay updated at www.lustralocatif.ca.

About Forum

Forum is a leading owner, developer, and promoter of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate in Canada. We manage all aspects of the development process, including due diligence, acquisition, land development, construction, leasing, and daily property management. In addition to our strong track record in commercial development and our wide selection of commercial spaces for lease, Forum offers a range of carefully selected residential properties in prime locations. Forum does not just fill spaces, we build communities. For Forum, neighbors are as important as location, as working with the right people is the foundation of a thriving community.

www.groupeforum.ca

About Axxys

Founded in 1998, Axxys has established itself as a reference in high-quality construction in North America, with an initial specialization in high-end retail constructions. Since 2012, the company has also developed over 2000 units in the residential sector, including significant projects such as the Charlotte and Walter condominiums on Atwater in Griffintown, Royalton in the Town of Mount Royal, as well as the Gramercy and Dorchester towers in downtown Montreal, reflecting its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

www.axxysconstruction.com/

SOURCE Forum

For media inquiries, please contact: Catherine Liu, Forum, Marketing Manager, [email protected], (514) 994-7578