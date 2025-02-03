MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Forum, a leading developer, owner, and property manager in commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate across Canada, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. The redesigned platform reflects Forum's evolution into a leader in large-scale, mixed-use spaces, showcasing the company's growing impact and forward-thinking approach to developments.

With a modern design and intuitive navigation, the new website offers visitors an immersive experience of Forum's expanding portfolio. Key highlights include flagship mixed-use projects, leasing opportunities, and in-depth insights into Forum's role as an innovative force in the Canadian real estate.

One of the new developments that embodies the type of ambitious projects and growth Forum is pursuing is Lustra. Located in the heart of the Promenades Terrebonne commercial development in Terrebonne, Quebec, Lustra is a residential property currently under construction, set to be ready for rental in Summer 2025. Once finalized, this three-phase project will comprise over 250 units.

Another key development is Griesbach Village, located on lands acquired from Canada Lands at the former Griesbach military base. Ideally situated next to a major transit hub, it is just minutes north of downtown Edmonton, Alberta, and south of CFB Edmonton, Canada's largest land forces base. The development features a 100,000-square-foot pedestrian-style neighborhood plaza framed by two six-story rental buildings of 110 units each that were completed in 2024. Construction is currently underway on three additional six-story rental buildings, adding 255 more units, along with a standalone central amenity clubhouse. These new residences are set to welcome their first tenants in the summer of 2025.

These projects exemplify Forum's vision for dynamic, interconnected spaces that seamlessly integrate residential, commercial, and community-focused elements—featuring grocery stores, daily needs retail, restaurants, and more.

"This website represents more than just a digital update; it reflects our growth and our commitment to reshaping urban and suburban living," said Dean Mendel, President of Forum. "As we continue to expand into larger-scale projects, we're not simply building spaces—we're creating thriving, integrated communities. This platform allows us to tell our story and share our bold approach to developments."

Forum invites its partners, tenants, and community members to explore the new website how Forum is driving innovation and fostering vibrant communities through its growing portfolio of mixed-use developments.

Forum website: www.groupeforum.ca / www.forumproperties.com

About Forum

Forum is a leader in the development and management of large-scale mixed-use buildings, grocery anchored shopping centers, and multi-residential properties across Canada. With expertise spanning every aspect of real estate development— from acquisition and land planning to construction and property management—Forum is dedicated to creating dynamic, sustainable communities that improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Active since the late 1980s, Forum is known for its visionary leadership in urban development. Through its diversified portfolio and client-centered approach, Forum continues to redefine the urban landscape across Canada.

SOURCE Forum

For further information, contact: Catherine Liu, Manager - Marketing, Forum Properties, (514) 994-7578, [email protected]