Launch of ICEDA, a new intersectoral centre for endocrine disruptors analysis

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is pleased to announce the creation of the Intersectoral Centre for Endocrine Disruptors Analysis (ICEDA), a new centre devoted to the analysis of endocrine disruptors. Endocrine disruptors, most of which are byproducts of human activity, can affect the overall health of humans and animals, and even the health of their offspring. This new INRS-funded intercentre strategic group was initiated by Professor Valérie Langlois, from the Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre, in collaboration with Professor Isabelle Plante, from the Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre.

Endocrine disruptors are commonly found in pharmaceutical and household products, as well as in other environmental contaminants. Over the years, a growing number of studies have shown that these substances can alter the production of hormones that play a vital role in the development of living organisms and of diseases, notably in humans. "It's important to ensure the chemicals our society uses are safe, especially for those most vulnerable to their effects—our children—but also for the animals that may be exposed to them in our ecosystems," said ICEDA director Valérie Langlois.

The ICEDA Research Program

ICEDA's goal is to foster international collaboration between researchers from different disciplines who are interested in the study and analysis of endocrine disruptors. Through these multidisciplinary collaborations, ICEDA seeks to contribute in new ways to a better understanding of the issues related to these substances.

ICEDA research will focus primarily on environmental health, human health, water treatment, analytical chemistry, epidemiology, and environmental policy. The group already has more than 100 members in Canada, the United States, France, Spain, Germany, Argentina, and the Netherlands.

INRS has taken a visionary stance on the importance of endocrine disruptor research by providing dedicated funding for the creation of this new intersectoral research centre. "I am confident that the interdisciplinary research work resulting from ICEDA will contribute, in an innovative way, to finding concrete solutions to several priority issues for Quebec, including human and environmental health and water treatment," stated Luc-Alain Giraldeau, Chief Executive Officer of INRS.

About ICEDA

The mission of the Centre is to inform, assist, and act as a resource for government, non-profit organizations, and industry. ICEDA will also serve as an important resource for the Canadian public by providing information they can use to identify, recognize, quantify, and manage the endocrine disruptors they may be exposed to.

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Quebec and second in Canada. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,400 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

