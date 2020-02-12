Launch of Hasard Bazar, the theme for the 2020 edition of Les Printemps du MAC, presented by National Bank

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Hasard Bazar: Dream or reality?

For the third consecutive year, Nikolaos Lerakis and La Maison W are the artistic directors of the event, in collaboration with Les Printemps du MAC Organizing Committee. The evening's theme, inspired by the dreamlike, surrealistic worlds of David Lynch and Jim Henson, will immerse guests in phantasmagorical settings, halls of mirrors – a waking dream in which hallucination and reality are indistinguishable. True to their reputation, Les Printemps du MAC, presented by National Bank, will once again offer a fashion event not to be missed, where people will come to see and be seen. Feathers, scales, armour, sequins, charms, masks, and extravagant coiffures and makeup will complement evening gowns and tuxedos. Any look at all is welcome during this inclusive evening, at which differences, creativity, and freedom of expression are celebrated!

An extraordinary artistic and gastronomic experience

A thousand professionals with a passion for contemporary art are expected at this event, which will begin with a cocktail reception surrounded by swirl of immersive activities that will stun and surprise. Also known for their exceptional festive ambiance, Les Printemps du MAC, presented by National Bank, will continue with a wild party, with the guests dancing to the spins of well-known DJs until the wee hours of the morning.

Guests will be able to take advantage of their visit to the Museum to visit the ongoing exhibitions at the MAC (Points de lumière and Edgar Arceneaux) and to bid on one of the works in the silent auction, for which artists Elisabeth Perrault, Elysanne Tremblay, Vickie Vainionpää, Gab Bois, David Umemoto, Sébastien Gaudette, Frederic Cordier, Gabriel Rioux, and others have generously agreed to donate art.

A direct impact on the MAC activities

Les Printemps du MAC were created in 2007 as a means to raise awareness among younger generations of contemporary art and of the crucial role the MAC plays in protecting and promoting this heritage in Québec, Canada and the world.

Every year, the event dazzles under the guidance of Les Printemps du MAC Organizing Committee, a group of young philanthropists passionate about contemporary art, whose mission is to plan a unique event with genuine added value for guests as well as provide the MAC with exposure benefitting the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain.

On average, over $150,000 of profits are raised each year for the Foundation, thanks to the event's attendees and partners.

"For fourteen years, Les Printemps du MAC have helped to create a sense of belonging to the museum among a new generation, thanks, among other things, to the efforts made by our experienced committee composed of people passionate about contemporary art and experts in their respective professional fields," explained Francis Guindon (Quartz Co.), co-chair of Les Printemps du MAC Organizing Committee. "The evening generates intrigue with its innovative themes and is gaining popularity, to the point that today it's one of the most sought-out evenings of the season in Montréal – in any industry."

"It's an honour to be an organizer of Les Printemps du MAC, for which all committee members give generous amounts of time on a volunteer basis," explained Lysandre Laferrière (Magil Construction), co-chair of the Les Printemps du MAC Organizing Committee. "The event directly supports this great museum, which is dedicated exclusively to Canadian contemporary art – all proceeds from the evening are given to the Fondation du MAC. This year, we're lucky to count on the support of an outstanding honorary president, Marie Pier Germain, enabling us to heighten the event's visibility and reach out to new participants. She turned out to be a natural choice, as her vision is in perfect alignment with ours."

"I'm thrilled to participate in this major celebration of contemporary art," added Marie Pier Germain. "At Germain Hôtels, a sense of aesthetics and collaboration with Canadian talents go hand in hand to welcome our guests in an inspiring setting. So, it was natural for me to be involved with this edition of Les Printemps du MAC."

Les Printemps du MAC 2020 Organizing Committee

The Fondation du MAC extends warm thanks to the honorary president, Marie Pier Germain (Germain Hôtels), committee co-chairs Francis Guindon (Quartz Co.) and Lysandre Laferrière (Magil Construction), and the members of the committee, who so generously offered their time and energy to make this event a success.

Members:

Shady Ahmad (Budge Studio)

Ariane Bisaillon (Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP)

Virginie Bourgeois (Morgan Stanley)

Xavier Boyer-Cantin (KPMG)

Daniel Daunais (National Bank Private Banking 1859)

Erika Del Vecchio (Pierre François Ouellette art contemporain)

Alexandra De Roy (EXO)

Allison Forbes (Raisonnables)

Claudia Labelle (ALDO)

Olivier Lapierre (Communications, Public Relations & Media Relations Consultant)

Nikolaos Lerakis (Maison W)

Marion Isabelle Muszynski (National Bank)

Catherine Plourde (National Bank)

Stéfanie Stergiotis (Flair Airlines)

Acknowledgments

The Museum and the Fondation du MAC are profoundly grateful to the National Bank for its unflagging support as a presenting partner of Les Printemps du MAC.

About the Fondation du MAC

The Fondation du MAC is dedicated to supporting the museum in its various activities, with a focus on building the collection, mounting exhibitions and maintaining educational programs. To achieve this mission, the Foundation's mandate is to raise funds from organizations and individuals interested in promoting and preserving contemporary art from Québec, Canada and abroad. In this way, the Foundation helps raise the profile of the collection at the heart of Canada's premier institution devoted exclusively to contemporary art.

About the MAC

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has brought together local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public. It is a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing and new, and often unexpected and stirring. The Musée presents temporary exhibitions devoted to outstanding and relevant current artists who provide their own, particular insight into our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive collection. Every form of expression may be featured: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to its wide range of educational activities familiarizing the general public with contemporary art, the Musée also organizes unique artistic performances and festive events. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that increase the exposure and awareness of art throughout the city and beyond.

