MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Fondaction, the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS Quebec), the Québec Centre for Biodiversity Science (QCBS) and Université de Sherbrooke have joined forces to conduct research with the goal of creating a series of biodiversity indicators specific to the Québec territory and its investors.

These indicators will be used to provide a better measurement of the impact investments have on biodiversity. Once created, they will allow a first in Canada: mobilizing players in conservation, biodiversity, research and finance to rally around protecting Québec's biodiversity.

"The way our collective savings is invested can reduce our impact on nature, and in some cases, even help restore it. This is why CPAWS Québec is working with teams researching how to balance economic activity with the limits of our ecosystems, as well as with investors seeking to be leaders in environmental protection, in order to further the dialogue on the best local indicators for measuring impacts on biodiversity," explained Diego Creimer, Finance and Biodiversity Director, CPAWS Québec.

Investors represent a critical lever for quickly transforming the economy to reverse the loss of biodiversity. The indicators created by this project will establish a shared framework to assess the impact investments have on biodiversity and improve decision-making.

"There is no reason to compete when it comes to biodiversity loss, climate change and social inequality. The challenge is monumental, and it's only by working together and toward the same goal that we'll succeed. This research project to produce a series of biodiversity indicators specific to the Québec territory means local investors, like Fondaction, will be able to make decisions that are as informed as possible, thereby limiting the negative impact of our investments, and more importantly, ensures that financing can have a positive impact on nature," explained Geneviève Morin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fondaction.

"This unique project will provide shared indicators specific to Québec that investors like CDPQ can leverage to have a positive impact on society and nature. Our contribution will act as a knowledge catalyst for supporting our collective transition to a sustainable, equitable and resilient world," said Marc-André Blanchard, Executive Vice-President and Head of CDPQ Global and Global Head of Sustainability, CDPQ.

The two-year research project, which aims to develop tools to better inform investors' choices to preserve and protect nature and essential services for communities, is led by Félix Landry, a postdoctoral student of Professor Dominique Gravel at Université de Sherbrooke, to ensure the rigour and expertise required by the importance of these issues.

"The project is built around collaboration, which ensures sufficient planning and execution that follows scientific methods and the needs of the financial sector," added Dominique Gravel, Professor in the Biology Department at Université de Sherbrooke.

