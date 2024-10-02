Later Taps Influencer Industry Veteran to Build on Enterprise Success; Announces Key Internal Executive Promotion

"Later is poised to redefine how brands measure and monetize their social presence," said Scott Sutton, CEO, Later. "Bill and Phoebe bring unparalleled expertise that will be crucial in helping our clients unlock the full potential of social media and influencer marketing, united in one revolutionary platform."

Bill steps into the role as Chief Revenue Officer, tasked with supercharging Later's enterprise market penetration and scaling the sales organization. He joins Later with a decade of executive experience in influencer marketing, most recently from Captiv8 where he led new markets and the strategic partnerships team and prior to that, as Chief Revenue Officer at Open Influence. Bill also held various sales leadership roles at ViacomCBS and Yahoo!, among others.

Phoebe's promotion to Chief Customer Officer comes after nearly a decade of dedicated service to Later. During her time with the company, she significantly upleveled the customer experience for brand and agency marketers and has been instrumental in helping them connect social and influencer campaigns to business outcomes. As Chief Customer Officer, Phoebe will spearhead Later's customer-centric approach, overseeing services, support, solutions, and account management.

These appointments build on Later's recent leadership expansion , which included Jose Segrera as Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Tischart as Chief Information and Technology Officer, and Justin Withers as Chief Growth Officer. All executives will report directly to CEO Scott Sutton.

About Later

Later is revolutionizing the social and influencer marketing landscape with its unified social revenue platform. Trusted by over eight million users, including leading enterprise clients, Later helps marketers create high-performing social content and collaborate with creators to expand reach, drive engagement, and generate predictable ROI across all major social platforms.

