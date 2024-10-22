Later Drives Full-Funnel Influencer Marketing Impact with New Affiliate Campaign Capabilities, Leveraging a Strategic Partnership with Mavely

Today's announcement continues the company's vision of driving predictable outcomes for social commerce.

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Later , a leading social media and influencer marketing partner for Fortune 5000 brands, partners with Mavely , the Everyday Influencer Platform®, to bring affiliate capabilities to creator campaigns. This offering unites Mavely's performance-based affiliate marketing with Later's influencer marketing technology platform and managed services to address the most pressing challenge faced by marketers: measuring and proving full-funnel impact.

Later's creator affiliate capabilities are powered by a strategic partnership with Mavely, which provides a single connection point for dozens of affiliate networks to its network of 85,000+ creators, driving influencer-enabled affiliate marketing at scale. With this integration, brands and retailers using any of the most popular affiliate networks can seamlessly enable creators to drive social commerce through Later influencer marketing campaigns. As a result, brands get a single view of traffic, orders, revenue, and cost by campaign and by creator.

"We want to help marketers create predictable outcomes and drive performance through social and influencer marketing," said Scott Sutton, CEO, Later. "Customers told us their greatest challenge with influencer campaigns is driving attributable revenue. Connecting their affiliate networks to Later-driven influencer campaigns helps marketers understand the right creators to partner with for the specific results they want."

The Mavely partnership enables brands engaging in Later campaigns to incorporate affiliate links with the click of a button, automatically generating and assigning unique links to individual creators and in turn, attributing sales to specific creators and helping brands identify top-converting influencers. Creators also benefit from the new integration between Mavely and Later's Link in Bio, where they can pull affiliate links into conversion-focused storefronts to feature recommended products and services and earn commission when their visitors transact on a brand or retailer's ecommerce pages.

"We're excited to partner with Later to offer Mavely's social selling toolset to their customers and creators," said Evan Wray, Co-Founder and CEO of Mavely. "This partnership brings together Mavely's proven capabilities in social commerce with Later's high-touch influencer campaigns, and reinforces Mavely's focus on unlocking opportunities for millions of creators to participate in performance-based campaigns."

Justin Withers, Chief Growth Officer at Later, emphasized the solution's accessibility: "What further makes this integration unique is there is no technical implementation or code required to get started. No pixel installation, no waiting on legal approval or web developers—setup is rapid and friction-free across a variety of existing affiliate networks. This allows marketers to focus on strategy and results rather than technical hurdles."

Today's announcement from Later builds on its earlier launch of AI-enabled social listening and continues the company's transformation toward becoming a single influencer and social media ecosystem for brands and creators. By providing a unified, comprehensive solution for both organic social and influencer strategies, Later is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry's push towards seamless social commerce.

Learn more about Later's newest capability here: https://later.com/affiliate-marketing/

About Later

Later is revolutionizing the social and influencer marketing landscape with its unified social revenue platform. Trusted by over eight million users, including leading enterprise clients, Later helps marketers create high-performing social content and collaborate with creators to expand reach, drive engagement, and generate predictable ROI across all major social platforms.

About Mavely

Mavely is the Everyday Influencer Platform® that empowers real people to monetize their content by promoting the world's favorite brands. Deploying a performance-driven approach to influencer marketing, Mavely's network of creators drives hundreds of millions of dollars each year in sales for brand partners across diverse niches and platforms, with attributable data from post to purchase. Mavely is part of Rhyz , a subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS). Learn more about Mavely at joinmavely.com .

Media Contact - Agency

Jennifer Brown

JP Squared, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Later