Later Launches AI-Enabled Social Listening and Enterprise Solutions

Today's announcement accelerates the company's strategy of becoming the top Social Revenue Platform™ for brands and creators.

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Later , a social media management and influencer marketing leader, releases its newest product offering today: an industry-leading social listening tool . The release moves the company upmarket in its transition to the first-ever Social Revenue Platform™ - a single influencer and social media ecosystem for brands and creators.

The new product from Later pairs the company's time-saving social media management solution with an AI-powered social listening tool that gives marketers actionable social intelligence data to inform content strategy, measure campaign performance, and monitor brand health. It also works alongside Later's influencer marketing solution by suggesting creators for brands to partner with based on prior campaigns. These are the first in a series of upcoming announcements around Later's Social Revenue Platform™ vision.

"We heard from dozens of customers that there was a gap in the market for a user-friendly, budget-friendly social media management and listening solution that still offers sophisticated, clear insights to evolve their marketing strategy," said Justin Withers, Chief Growth Officer, Later. "Later addresses these acute needs with today's announcement and sets us up to deliver on our promise to customers of providing one, comprehensive social management solution for their strategy that serves marketers across organic and influencer content."

Said Neal Malone, PR & Social Media Management Supervisor at Connelly Partners and Later social listening beta partner, "Later's social listening tool makes it quick and easy to monitor what people are saying about our brands. The toolset is focused on showcasing the most relevant social data and leaves out a lot of the noise that often prevents you from getting clear, actionable insights."

"We want to empower marketers with solutions to create predictable outcomes and drive performance through social and influencer marketing," said Scott Sutton, CEO at Later. "Today, we are one step closer toward our vision of realizing full-funnel results for customers."

To learn more about the social listening tool, visit https://later.com/social-media-listening/ .

About Later

Later is a leading social and influencer marketing solution and link in bio tool. With over eight million users and enterprise clients, Later helps marketers create high-performing social content and collaborate with creators to reach new audiences, drive engagement, and generate predictable ROI across all major social platforms.

Visit the Later Newsroom for shareable assets, logos, and more.

Media Contact - Agency

Jennifer Brown

JP Squared, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Later