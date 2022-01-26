OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Laser Medical Canada of Laval, Quebec, has pleaded guilty to charges related to illegally selling and advertising unlicensed medical devices, providing false statements to Health Canada inspectors, and interfering with seized products. The unlicensed devices were lasers and intense pulse light (IPL) devices for hair removal, like those used by technicians at laser hair removal clinics.

The Quebec Provincial Court in Laval sentenced Laser Medical Canada to the following fines on December 20, 2021:

$15,000 for the sale of unlicensed medical devices;

for the sale of unlicensed medical devices; $15,000 for the advertisement of unlicensed medical devices;

for the advertisement of unlicensed medical devices; $15,000 for providing false statements to Health Canada inspectors;

for providing false statements to Health Canada inspectors; $20,000 for interfering with seized medical devices; and,

for interfering with seized medical devices; and, $3,593 for costs incurred by Health Canada for the transport and storage of the seized non-compliant devices involved in the case.

Health Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians by enforcing federal legislation, acts and regulations, including the Food and Drugs Act. The Department will not hesitate to use all tools at its disposal to stop illegal activities, including the manufacture, sale and advertising of unauthorized health products.

Health Canada encourages Canadians to report any problem involving a medical device, including device failures or suspected illegal activities, to Health Canada.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]