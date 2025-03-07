VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Construction is now underway on a major Indigenous-led and focused development in Vancouver that will bring 172 affordable rental homes to the city's Downtown Eastside community through the Aboriginal Land Trust Society.

Today, the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Joan Phillip, B.C. MLA for Vancouver-Strathcona, on behalf of the Honourable Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Brian Montangue, Deputy Mayor, City of Vancouver, Dave Baspaly, Board President, Aboriginal Land Trust Society and Alvin Singh, Director, External Relations and Impact, Vancity Community Foundation announced a combined investment of more than $133 million that will fund the 172 new homes for Indigenous individuals and families in Vancouver. The announcement took place after the copper plate ceremony led by Elder Seis'lom at the site of the new building at 405 Jackson Avenue.

The building is named Ch'ich'iyúy Elx̱wíḵn (Chay-chay-yoy Ull-w-wake-un) after Ch'ich'iyúy Elxwíkn, the mountain peaks on the North Shore that watch over the traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səl̓ilwətaɁɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Peoples. The exterior of Ch'ich'iyúy Elx̱wíḵn will incorporate Indigenous design elements and artwork, including art by Squamish and Nisga'a artist Marissa Nahanee and Squamish, Haida, and Tsimshian artist Cory Douglas.

The building will have a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, for elders, families, and youth, with priority access given to Indigenous residents. Unit amenities include three-piece bathrooms with a tub, in-suite laundry, balconies, and bike storage. Outdoor amenities include shared spaces like fire pits and a Coast Salish Longhouse on the rooftop, raised garden beds, a wellness deck, play area, and a sky garden. The development is located close to parks, schools, transit, and grocery stores. The building is also mixed-use, with two commercial units on the ground floor. All of the units will be offered at affordable or below market rates and 56units will be offered to Indigenous Elders at deeply affordable income assistance rates.

The project is a partnership between the federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) the Province of B.C., through BC Housing, the City of Vancouver, the Aboriginal Land Trust Society, and Lu'ma Native Housing Society. Development support has also been provided by Lu'ma Development Management.

The building will be owned by the Aboriginal Land Trust and will be operated by Lu'ma Native Housing Society. Construction of Ch'ich'iyúy Elxwíknis underway for and is set to be complete in late 2026.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$80 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), including a $71.3 million repayable loan, $8.6 million forgivable loan, and $150,000 in seed funding

from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), including a repayable loan, forgivable loan, and in seed funding Approximately $42.1 million from the provincial government, including a $15.5 million grant from Community Housing Fund and $26.6 million in low-cost construction financing, for 94 units of the development.

from the provincial government, including a grant from Community Housing Fund and in low-cost construction financing, for 94 units of the development. $6 million in cash equity from the Aboriginal Land Trust

in cash equity from the Aboriginal Land Trust $5 million from the City of Vancouver , including a $1.8 million CHIP grant and $2.8 million in DCL exemptions

from the , including a CHIP grant and in DCL exemptions $500,000 in pre-construction financing from VanCity Community Foundation

Quotes:

"Working with organizations is critical to understanding the unique needs and circumstances of their communities. Partnering with those on the ground helps to provide the most relevant housing options and helps to ensure the most successful outcomes. This is an all-hands-on deck approach that shows the federal government's leadership with the National Housing Strategy is working." – The Honourable Hedy Fry on behalf of The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is focused on making sure that British Columbians can find a home they can afford in the community they love. We are building the housing to ensure that Indigenous communities get the support they need to live full and healthy lives. We are happy to collaborate with the Government of Canada to address housing needs and build stronger communities where all of us can succeed." – The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"We're excited to support the ALT Jackson Housing Society with a $1.8 million CHIP grant to help bring 405 Jackson to life. This project is all about making sure more Vancouverites have access to safe, affordable housing, especially those who need it most. With homes targeted at shelter rates and below Housing Income Limits, we're making real progress on housing affordability. Thanks to our Stream 2 CHIP grant program and support from senior levels of government, we're taking action to build a city that works for everyone." – Mayor Ken Sim, Mayor, City of Vancouver

"On behalf of the Aboriginal Land Trust Society's board of directors, we are honoured to have the opportunity to once again deliver much needed housing for the community through our project at 405 Jackson Avenue. The project will honour the contributions of matriarchs in our region's history with the gifted name, provides an expression of Indigenous culture as part of its design, and delivers culturally appropriate housing – particularly for Indigenous elders in this community. We are pleased that this unique model of development with CMHC, BC Housing, and other essential project partners will allow ALT and Lu'ma Native Housing to make more affordable housing and social purpose real estate available to the communities that we serve." – Dave Baspaly, Board President, Aboriginal Land Trust Society

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024 , the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of December 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.87 billion to support the creation of almost 42,000 units and the repair of over 168,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 2026 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements opened on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The Province's Community Housing Fund (CHF) is a $3.3-billion investment that targets to build more than 20,000 affordable rental homes for people with moderate- and low-income households.

investment that targets to build more than 20,000 affordable rental homes for people with moderate- and low-income households. Under the CHF program, residents of 70% of the units pay rent geared to income, where rent is generally based on 30% of household income. This includes 20% of units for residents with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance.

The remaining 30% of units are available at or below market rents for households with moderate incomes.

Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes delivered or underway, including nearly 10,000 in Vancouver .

Additional Information:

