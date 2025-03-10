Landis+Gyr Announces Commercial Availability of Revelo® Cellular Grid Sensing Platform

Residential and commercial metering options deliver added level of flexibility for utilities

ATLANTA, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), a global leader in energy management solutions, announces the commercial availability of the Revelo Cellular grid sensor, a versatile and powerful option for utilities seeking to add grid edge computing and sensing capabilities in an advanced meter.

"The cellular version of Revelo enables utilities to benefit from waveform sensing capabilities of this industry leading platform while avoiding the need deploy and maintain additional network infrastructure. This means utilities can use this meter in any residential or commercial application simply by installing and connecting with Landis+Gyr's cloud-based operating system," said David Chris, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr.

Available in a variety of residential and commercial forms, Revelo Cellular brings enhanced deployment flexibility with multiple carrier models using LTE-M communications. Utilities can deploy the solution using public cellular carriers, private LTE or by using Landis+Gyr's omni-carrier bundled service. As with the market-leading Mesh IP network version, Revelo Cellular provides a wide range of advanced grid sensing capabilities not available in standard AMI meters. This includes streaming high resolution current and voltage data, advanced power quality metrics and detection of grid anomalies to an integrated edge intelligence card and onboard Gridstream Connect App operating system for real-time processing.

Other features include:

Micro arc sensing for early detection of hot socket conditions

Anterix Active and IoT Network Ready certifications

Wi-Fi-certified and internet-enabled open application ecosystem

Revelo supports multiple use cases for flexible grid management, including transportation electrification, distributed energy resource management and circuit-level capacity management. Built-in edge computing capabilities enable it to run a variety of software applications to monitor grid health, manage DERs and EV chargers, and support real-time load disaggregation.

