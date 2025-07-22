Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative Selects Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect Network for Advanced Metering and Grid Edge Sensing

WREC will deploy Gridstream and Revelo® endpoints, using both Mesh IP and omni-carrier cellular networks to deliver high resolution energy data access for grid monitoring and member engagement

ATLANTA, GA, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) and Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative (WREC) have signed an agreement to deploy Landis+Gyr's Gridstream Connect solution for grid management and advanced metering.

The solution will include both Gridstream AMI meters and Revelo grid edge sensing devices operating on an RF Mesh IP network. Landis+Gyr's omni-carrier cellular communications will also be deployed in more isolated areas within WREC's service territory.

"As our community continues to grow along Florida's Nature Coast, we remain committed to delivering the resilient electric service our members depend on," said David Lambert, WREC's General Manager. "By leveraging advanced data from across our system, we're able to automate key processes, improve communication, and respond more quickly – helping us keep the lights on when it matters most."

WREC will be able to connect with over 270,000 services across its territory in the west-central part of Florida to drive better outage notification and response, provide Members with improved access to energy information and drive service improvements across its distribution network. Headquartered in Dade City, FL, WREC provides service on the northeast side of Tampa Bay, along with rural areas further east of the city.

"Flexible grid management starts at the grid edge with the ability to stream high resolution current and voltage data and turn that data into actionable insights. WREC will benefit from the ability to analyze advanced power quality metrics and detect grid anomalies at the edge and immediately share that data with software applications that deliver proven benefits for both consumers and utilities," said Mark Ortega, Director of Distribution Sales at Landis+Gyr.

About Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, Inc. (WREC):

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving over 270,000 homes and businesses in Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Polk, and Sumter counties. WREC is dedicated to providing safe and resilient energy and services at the best possible value to its members while actively contributing to the communities it serves.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

