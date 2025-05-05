Landis+Gyr Demonstrates Ultrasonic Gas Metering Line at the AGA Biennial Exhibition and the Exchange User Conference

The G480 NB-IoT ultrasonic meter brings 30 years of global gas metering expertise to the North American utility market.

ATLANTA, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced it will be showcasing its portfolio of smart gas solutions, including its world-leading ultrasonic gas metering platform this week at the 2025 AGA Operations Conference & Biennial Exhibition in Aurora, CO and at its annual user conference, Exchange, in Atlanta, GA.

With more than 18 million ultrasonic meters deployed globally, Landis+Gyr delivers proven, field-tested performance at scale – empowering utilities to lead in a rapidly shifting energy landscape. Designed with edge intelligence and solid-state precision, the G480 ultrasonic gas meter enables real-time monitoring, faster operational decisions, and enhanced safety and customer service.

"Our ultrasonic metering platform delivers best fit communication options including omni-carrier cellular NB-IoT, unmatched measurement accuracy, enhanced remote and autonomous shutoff capabilities for safety, and 20-year battery life," said Jonathan Staab, Head of Product Management for Landis+Gyr's Americas region. "It does all this with technology that has been proven functional and effective for over 30 years in the global market."

Landis+Gyr's ultrasonic meters provide flexibility for utilities in planning meter replacement strategies. The reduced size and weight allow easier installation and efficient warehouse storage, while the cellular communications option provides for ease of deployment, fast network connectivity, and pairing with the cloud-based operating software. Engineered with built-in edge intelligence capabilities, along with support for hydrogen blends, the product line provides a future-ready solution for utilities wanting to extend the life of their assets.

Field-proven advanced features that greatly improve operations and safety, include:

Autonomous and remote shutoff capabilities, with alarms for tamper, high flow, temperature, and pressure situations.

Assured accuracy in any meter orientation and accurate billing for settlement for customers moving in and out of service locations.

Rapid leak and theft detection, along with improved capacity planning.

Built on decades of leadership in smart grid and gas metering innovation, Landis+Gyr offers a complete portfolio of solutions, from advanced ultrasonic meters to retrofit modules, designed to extend the life of existing assets. Landis+Gyr's portfolio provides flexible, future-ready options that support a variety of communication technologies, offering utilities the choice and scalability to match their operational strategies.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

