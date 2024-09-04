Lallemand's Generosity Lights Up Ste. Rose Court Project with $5,000 Donation

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ste. Rose Court Project will receive a $5,000 cheque, thanks to area farmer Shelly Brunel, who was announced as the Manitoba winner of Lallemand's 2024 Hometown Roots photo contest.

As the contest winner, Brunel had the privilege of choosing a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand, and her initial reaction was one of excitement to be able to give back to a project very close to her family and community.

"Our son started the Court Project with his friend. They saw a need for a basketball court in the community," says Brunel. "With this donation from Lallemand we are hoping to finish the final phase of adding lighting to the court to make it a safer space youth can use long after dark. The youth in our town are very excited about it. Thank you Lallemand! This donation means a lot to our community."

"Our son started the Court Project with his friend. They saw a need for a basketball court in the community," says Brunel. "With this donation from Lallemand we are hoping to finish the final phase of adding lighting to the court to make it a safer space youth can use long after dark. The youth in our town are very excited about it. Thank you Lallemand! This donation means a lot to our community."

Launched in 2022, the Hometown Roots Contest by Lallemand was designed to support rural communities by giving back to community-based organizations. This year, the contest evolved into a photo competition, inviting participants to capture and share the true spirit of agriculture in their communities. From candid shots of daily farm life to moments that capture the heart of rural living, the entries were a vivid display of creativity and pride.

"As a family-owned business, this contest allows us to continue our tradition of giving back to the communities that have supported us," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "We're proud of this initiative and are thrilled to have selected a winner who truly captured the essence of what this photo contest was about."

The contest ran from November 2023 through July 2024. Participants were invited to take a photo that celebrated agriculture and their community and upload it along with a brief summary of how the photo represents what makes their community or farm special. They could submit one photo per week, and no purchase of any kind was necessary to enter or win.

Three prizes were awarded in Canada: three $5,000 cheques payable to a local community organization or charity of the winner's choice, one prize each for Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Winners have also been selected in both Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Since its inception in 2021, the Hometown Roots Contest has enabled Lallemand to award 20 participants with a connection to agriculture in Canada and the U.S., donating $100,000 to their local communities.

