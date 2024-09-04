Lallemand Donates $5,000 to Lucky Lake Community Centre as Local Farmer Wins 'Hometown Roots' Photo Contest

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Lucky Lake Community Centre will receive a $5,000 cheque thanks to area farmer David Bagshaw, who was announced as the Saskatchewan winner of Lallemand's 2024 Hometown Roots photo contest.

As the contest winner, Bagshaw had the privilege of choosing a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand, and his initial reaction was one of excitement as they are currently renovating the Lucky Lake Community Centre.

Planting is always done with care and a lot of hope. The rainbow is a symbol of hope. Our community has always had a lot of care and hope. David Bagshaw (CNW Group/Lallemand Plant Care)

"The community centre is the hub of our community between winter activities, meetings, weddings, and all kinds of events," he says. "The roof needs to be redone, the ice plant needs to be refurbished, and they are painting right now, so this donation will be a big help. It's nice to see Lallemand supporting smaller communities like ours. Thank you for running the Hometown Roots photo contest in our province."

Launched in 2022, the Hometown Roots Contest by Lallemand was designed to support rural communities by giving back to community-based organizations. This year, the contest evolved into a photo competition, inviting participants to capture and share the true spirit of agriculture in their communities. From candid shots of daily farm life to moments that capture the heart of rural living, the entries were a vivid display of creativity and pride.

"As a family-owned business, this contest allows us to continue our tradition of giving back to the communities that have supported us," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "We're proud of this initiative and are thrilled to have selected a winner who truly captured the essence of what this photo contest was about."

The contest ran from November 2023 through July 2024. Participants were invited to take a photo that celebrated agriculture and their community and upload it along with a brief summary of how the photo represents what makes their community or farm special. They could submit one photo per week, and no purchase of any kind was necessary to enter or win.

Three prizes were awarded in Canada: three $5,000 cheques payable to a local community organization or charity of the winner's choice, one prize each for Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Winners have also been selected in both Manitoba and Alberta.

Since its inception in 2021, the Hometown Roots Contest has enabled Lallemand to award 20 participants with a connection to agriculture in Canada and the U.S., donating $100,000 to their local communities.

For more information and full contest rules, visit www.lallemandhometownroots.com.

About Lallemand

For over 100 years, Lallemand has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. It is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various industries. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers.

