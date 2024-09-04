Wrentham Fire Department Receives $5,000 as Local Farmer Wins Lallemand's 'Hometown Roots' Photo Contest

MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Wrentham Fire and Rescue Foundation will receive a $5,000 cheque thanks to area farmer Walter Entz of Bluegrass Farming, who was announced as the Alberta winner of Lallemand's 2024 Hometown Roots photo contest.

As the contest winner, Entz had the privilege of choosing a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand. His first thought was of his local fire department.

Our farm is a family community with all aspects deeply rooted in agriculture. Consisting of many facets, we each care deeply about our individual roles to benefit the whole—like each individual plant contributing to the yield of a whole crop. Walter Entz (CNW Group/Lallemand Plant Care)

"They're good people on the fire and rescue team," he says. "We've relied on the Wrentham Fire Department's ambulance several times, and it's always reassuring to know help is close by if we need an ambulance or assistance during harvest. In our small farm community, everyone works together to stay safe. I think it's great that Lallemand runs this competition—it gives me and the other winners a unique way to give back to our communities."

Launched in 2022, the Hometown Roots Contest by Lallemand was designed to support rural communities by giving back to community-based organizations. This year, the contest evolved into a photo competition, inviting participants to capture and share the true spirit of agriculture in their communities. From candid shots of daily farm life to moments that capture the heart of rural living, the entries were a vivid display of creativity and pride.

"As a family-owned business, this contest allows us to continue our tradition of giving back to the communities that have supported us," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "We're proud of this initiative and are thrilled to have selected a winner who truly captured the essence of what this photo contest was about."

The contest ran from November 2023 through July 2024. Participants were invited to take a photo that celebrated agriculture and their community and upload it along with a brief summary of how the photo represents what makes their community or farm special. They could submit one photo per week, and no purchase of any kind was necessary to enter or win.

Three prizes were awarded in Canada: three $5,000 cheques payable to a local community organization or charity of the winner's choice, one prize each for Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Winners have also been selected in both Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Since its inception in 2021, the Hometown Roots Contest has enabled Lallemand to award 20 participants with a connection to agriculture in Canada and the U.S., donating $100,000 to their local communities.

About Lallemand

For over 100 years, Lallemand has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. It is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various industries. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers.

