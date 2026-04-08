MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Driven by a shared desire to increase housing supply, the governments of Canada and Quebec strengthened their collaboration in January to accelerate residential construction and support community development. Through a memorandum of understanding designed to guide the harmonized deployment of Build Canada Homes in Quebec, in line with provincial priorities and jurisdictions, both governments are now delivering concrete results by working together to support nearly 865 new affordable homes across the province, representing a total investment of $200 million.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, and Céline Haytayan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy (artificial intelligence, quantum, science and innovation portfolios) and Member of the National Assembly for Laval-des-Rapides, on behalf of the governments of Canada and Quebec, announced the selection of the Lakou pataj project, which will deliver new housing to address significant housing needs in Montréal's community.

With an estimated total project cost of $31.4 million, the Lakou pataj project will create 33 supportive transitional housing units for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The project will improve access to quality, safe and sustainable housing for low and modest income households. The realization of this project is based on a joint investment by the governments of Canada and Quebec, supported by community partners and financial support from the City of Montréal.

The project forms part of the joint efforts by both orders of governments to accelerate the construction of affordable housing and support the development of inclusive and sustainable communities across Quebec.

Quotes:

"We know that social determinants of health -- such as housing, income and community support -- play a decisive role in physical and mental health. Lakou pataj is an excellent example of what we can accomplish when governments and the community sector work together toward a shared goal."

-- The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"Quebec is committed to continuing efforts to accelerate the construction of social and affordable housing across its territory. Today's announcement demonstrates our ability to act with agility and diligence to advance projects without compromising our authority in a field of provincial jurisdiction. Just over two months after reaching an agreement on a project selection mechanism, we are now able to confirm the selection of a major community-based project in Montréal. I am very proud of our capacity to deploy these investments quickly on the ground for the benefit of Quebec households."

-- Caroline Proulx, Minister responsible for Housing and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"I am very pleased to see that the memorandum of understanding agreed to by the governments of Quebec and Canada earlier this year is already delivering results. The Lakou pataj project will provide people experiencing or at risk of homelessness with a place to live and the support they need. I congratulate the Bureau de la communauté haïtienne de Montréal, which is leading this remarkable human-centred project, and I thank all of our partners."

-- Céline Haytayan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy (artificial intelligence, quantum, science and innovation portfolios) and MNA for Laval‑des‑Rapides

"As we know, Montréal is facing a dual crisis: homelessness and housing, which are closely linked. With projects like Lakou Pataj, we are taking concrete action to help Montrealers leave the streets permanently--and, above all, to act before they end up there. What matters is that everyone receives support tailored to their needs and is able to reclaim their place within the community. To achieve this, we must work hand-in-hand with all our partners and organizations on the ground."

-- Claude Pinard, Chair of the City of Montréal's Executive Committee and lead for homelessness

"Build Canada Homes exists to help deliver affordable housing quickly and at scale, especially for communities facing the greatest need. This collaboration with Quebec highlights the impact of close federal provincial alignment, grounded in strong partnerships with community organizations. Through these projects, we are helping create safe, supportive housing for seniors, women facing violence, and people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This is the type of coordinated, results driven work that sits at the core of our mandate."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

"The Société d'habitation du Québec is proud to play an important role in implementing the measures put forward by governments to increase the supply of social and affordable housing in Quebec. We will deploy the necessary efforts to ensure these investments quickly translate into new homes ready to be occupied by households in need."

-- Jean Martel, President and CEO, Société d'habitation du Québec

"The Lakou pataj project responds to a well-documented reality that has been underfunded for far too long: young women from Black and immigrant communities are among those most vulnerable to homelessness and among those with the least access to available resources. Housing instability is a major determinant of health, with long-lasting impacts on life trajectories. Thanks to this joint investment by Canada and Quebec, young women will have access to safe transitional housing and comprehensive support services. Lakou pataj is a mobilizing project, born within the Bureau de la communauté haïtienne de Montréal (BCHM) and carried forward for the benefit of the broader population. We are grateful to all the volunteers, partners and stakeholders who believed in its value, and proud to see it recognized today at a level that matches its ambition."

-- Ruth Pierre-Paul, Executive Director, Bureau de la communauté haïtienne de Montréal

"What a joy it is to see the federal and Quebec governments working together on a social innovation project that is unique in Canada. LAKOU, the BCHM village, will quite literally transform lives by supporting young women who have aged out of youth protection services as they take their first steps into adulthood. The BCHM team has been extraordinary -- this is a Montréal gem that inspires far beyond the city and Quebec."

-- Manuel Mathieu and Dominique Anglade, Campaign Co-Chairs, Lakou pataj Project, Bureau de la communauté haïtienne de Montréal

Quick facts

Located in Montréal, the Lakou pataj project represents a total estimated investment of $31.4 million and is made possible through contributions from multiple federal, provincial, municipal and community partners.

The Bureau de la communauté haïtienne de Montréal will coordinate the implementation of the project.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency dedicated to building and financing affordable housing at scale.

In January 2026, Canada and Quebec signed a memorandum of understanding establishing the principles of collaboration for the deployment of Build Canada Homes in Quebec. As part of this agreement, both governments created a Joint Collaboration Table to coordinate funding and the work of federal, provincial, municipal and community partners, and to streamline approval processes.

The project announced today will be carried out under Quebec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ), which receives federal funding through Build Canada Homes.

The project announced today is part of a group of 18 projects approved across Quebec under the Canada–Quebec partnership to deliver hundreds of affordable, supportive and transitional housing units to address urgent housing needs.

Federal funding is subject to a signed financial agreement, and provincial funding will proceed following Quebec's standard approval processes.

Associated links

Build Canada Homes

Programme d'habitation abordable Québec

Ottawa and Quebec join forces to accelerate housing an infrastructure constructions across Quebec

Prime Minister launches Build Canada Homes to supercharge homebuilding across the country

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary, Minister responsible for Housing and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]