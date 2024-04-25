LAKEFIELD COUPLE DREAM TO THE MAX WITH $70 MILLION LOTTO MAX WIN!

They Kept This Massive Secret From Family For Two Months

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - For nearly two months, Doug and Enid Hannon of Lakefield kept a big secret from their entire family – a $70 million secret! The couple, who has been married for 51 years, are Ontario's newest multi-millionaires after winning the $70 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from the February 20, 2024 draw. They are now ready to share the news and their incredible windfall with their immediate and extended family.

During a very special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a LOTTO MAX ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.

Even though Enid purchased the Quick Pick LOTTO MAX ticket at a grocery store while on the way to their "camp", it was Doug who discovered the big win the day after the draw, when he checked the ticket on the OLG App. "I was completely unaware that a winning ticket had been sold in our area. So, when I saw 'Big Winner' on the phone screen, I was shaking! My heart was pounding. I had to stare at it for a while and process all those zeroes. Then I had to check it a few more times."

Doug, who has been retired for a few years, decided not to mention anything to his wife until she got home from work. "I went to the garage and buried my head in some work while I struggled with disbelief and thought about our next steps," Doug recalled. He made sure dinner was ready when Enid got home and waited until after they ate to share the news. Enid had a vivid recollection of that life-changing moment, "Doug told me to come into the computer room and the OLG website was on the computer screen, and he told me to check the numbers on ticket. When I realized we had won a prize, I first thought it was a $70,000 win. Doug told me to recount all the zeros and that's when it hit me that we won $70 million!"

That's when the emotions let loose! Enid and Doug both shared, "We hugged and cried and started talking about this wonderful opportunity we now have to help family and others."

The couple decided to keep this multi-million dollar win amongst themselves for a while – they even kept it a secret from their grown children and grandchildren. They agreed to first get financial and legal advice as they started to make some plans for the money. Not telling anyone was very difficult for Enid as she is very open and expressive with all who know her. "Keeping this secret was killing me," she said laughing.

About a week before collecting their prize at the winner celebration, Doug and Enid finally told their children and grandchildren about their good fortune. Everyone was in disbelief and extremely happy for them.

During the joyous and emotional celebration, the couple shared a few of their plans for some of the money. Doug who loves the outdoors said, "I would like to travel across Canada to experience the beautiful nature of this country from coast to coast." Enid, who is about to retire, is excited about starting some long-awaited renovations to their home, "I have been dreaming about a new kitchen for years and now I will get it, along with some other improvements to the house because we love where we live, and we don't want to move." But the couple both agree that the number one priority for this money is their family, "Our family is most important, and we want to share this with them. I want to ensure everyone is safe, secure and well taken care of." They also want to share a portion of their winnings with some community causes close to their hearts.

At the end of the winner celebration, Doug and Enid decided to let the secret out to their extended family members. So, they invited them to a 'special family meeting" where they revealed the $70 million win and a promise of a big family trip to celebrate together!"

"This is truly a blessing for us and our family," said Enid and Doug. "Like many people, you always hope to win the lottery, but we never dreamt this would happen to us! We are so very thankful."

For the video and photos of Enid and Doug's winner celebration, please see the link below:

Winner's Celebration Video and Photos:

https://f.io/VambqPa3 (Link good for 30 days – no password needed)

Link contains:

File 1 – Winner Video - Broadcast ready version & Winner Video - Web ready version

File 2 – Winner Photos

The winning ticket was purchased at Kinmount Independent Grocer on Kawartha Lakes County Rd 121 in Kinmount.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7.9 billion since 2009, including 101 jackpot wins and 864 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That's why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

OLG Winners

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $59 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

Follow on Twitter @OLG_ca

Find us on Facebook/Instagram @OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Media Relations)

For further information: OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716