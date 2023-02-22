LAKE MANITOBA FIRST NATION, TREATY 2 TERRITORY, MB, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - A celebration was held today in Lake Manitoba First Nation for the grand opening of their new health center. Elders, leadership and community members gathered with honoured guests to commemorate the building's official opening with prayers and ceremony, greetings from Chief and Council, and a tour of the new facility.

The new Lake Manitoba Health Center is a facility that will improve access to quality healthcare and support a range of services and programs that promote health and wellness in the community. Dedicated spaces have been created for physician services, mental health, pharmacy, dental care and foot care, as well as a culturally safe space for patients, including a smudging area.

Lake Manitoba First Nation worked in partnership with Indigenous Services Canada, Project Manager ODK – Oodanooketoh Inc. and NDC Construction, local community labour, and neighbouring tradesmen to plan and construct the new facility. The new health center is expected to be open to community members by the end of February 2023.

Quotes

"We would like to thank our partners in the creation of this project. Together we sat and listened to one another, exchanged ideas and came to consensus, all with the common goal of bringing this more than decade-long dream to fruition. We are very proud of this partnership, and this facility is a great example of what we can do when we work hand in hand for the betterment of the people."

Chief Cornell McLean

Lake Manitoba First Nation

"Congratulations to Lake Manitoba First Nation on the grand opening of your new health center. This brand new facility will help make access to health services easier, and closer to home. It is a great accomplishment and an important milestone that will serve community members, staff and other health professionals for years to come."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Lake Manitoba First Nation is located approximately 170 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and is accessible by road year-round, with a population of approximately 1,219 living on the reserve.

and is accessible by road year-round, with a population of approximately 1,219 living on the reserve. The new health center is 9,752 square feet. Construction began in August 2021 and completed on December 2022 .

and completed on . Indigenous Services Canada provided an investment of $6.9 million for the project.

Lake Manitoba First Nation

Infrastructure in Indigenous communities (sac-isc.gc.ca)

Interactive map: Investing in Indigenous community infrastructure (sac-isc.gc.ca)

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Chief Cornell McLean, Lake Manitoba First Nation, 204-768-3492, [email protected]; Andrew MacKendrick, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]