OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) and Lactalis Canada are pleased to announce that DFC's iconic Blue Cow logo will appear on Lactantia butter products. In adopting the Blue Cow logo on the country's most prominent brand of butter, the Blue Cow logo greatly expands its reach to help consumers recognize products made with 100% high-quality, nutritious Canadian milk, produced in accordance with some of the most stringent standards in the world.

Lactalis Canada’s Blue Cow lineup grows as it adds Dairy Farmers of Canada’s iconic logo to Lactantia butter products (CNW Group/Dairy Farmers of Canada)

"The Blue Cow is widely recognized as a symbol of dairy farmers' dedication and pride in producing 100% high-quality Canadian milk, and their high standards in the areas of animal care, food safety, milk quality and sustainable production," said David Wiens, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "Lactalis Canada's decision to grow their Blue Cow lineup by featuring the logo on Lactantia's line of butter speaks volumes about the trust consumers, processors and retailers have in our practices."

Lactantia is the top-performing national branded butter in Canada, with the highest share of the market, and is consistently voted most trusted butter brand by Canadians in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards for the last several years.* As a leading national dairy processor, Lactalis Canada first began adopting the Blue Cow logo in 2018 and has since committed to rolling it out on hundreds of milk, cream, cheese and yogourt products under the Balderson, Beatrice, Black Diamond, Cheestrings, Cracker Barrel, P'tit Quebec, Astro , IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Khaas, Olympic and siggi's brands.

With the addition of Lactantia butter to this line-up, the Blue Cow will appear on nearly 20 additional products representing several tens of millions of units per year.

"Canadian dairy farmers produce some of the best milk in the world and we want consumers to easily see that Lactantia butter is made with 100% Canadian milk," said Vince Vetere, General Manager, Cheese & Tablespreads, Lactalis Canada. "The updated Lactantia packaging that will now bear the Blue Cow logo further highlights the great Canadian pride we take in preserving the quality and craftmanship of this beloved product."

*Source: Nielsen Market Track, L52 Week Volume period ending Dec 30, 2023, National Excl. NFLD, GB+DR+MM, Tonnage Volume **Source: Based on the 2024 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, advocacy and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.

ABOUT LACTALIS CANADA INC.

With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

