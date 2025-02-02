OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - David Wiens, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada, issued the following statement regarding the announcement of tariffs on Canadian goods entering the United States:

"Like all Canadians, our nation's dairy farmers are deeply concerned about the far-reaching impacts that the high tariffs imposed by the United States on Canadian products will have on consumers, industries, and economies on both sides of the border. We stand with our federal government and all parties, showing determination and commitment to swiftly resolving this impasse.

Feeding Canada is what we do, and our dairy farmers are always ready to do their part in ensuring food security for all Canadians."

