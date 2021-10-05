Lactalis Canada's Balderson Cheese Adds Dairy Farmers of Canada's Iconic Blue Cow Logo as Historic Cheese Brand Celebrates 140th Anniversary

"The Blue Cow is widely recognized as a symbol of dairy farmers' dedication and pride in producing 100% high-quality Canadian milk, and their high standards in the areas of animal care, food safety, milk quality and sustainable production," said Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "Lactalis Canada's decision to feature the logo on Balderson products as the brand celebrates this significant milestone speaks volumes about the trust consumers, processors and retailers have in our practices. We are thrilled to expand our partnership further."

As one of the nation's leading dairy processors, Lactalis Canada first began adopting the Blue Cow logo in 2018 and has since committed to rolling it out on hundreds of milk, cream, cheese and cultured products under the Lactantia, Beatrice, Black Diamond, Cracker Barrel, P'tit Quebec, Astro and Stonyfield yogourt brands. With Balderson joining this line up, the Blue Cow will appear on over 40 additional products starting in the Spring 2022.

"Lactalis Canada is thrilled to once again partner with the Dairy Farmers of Canada on the Blue Cow logo initiative – this time with the adoption of the logo by the famed Balderson cheese brand," said Vince Vetere, General Manager, Cheese & Tablespreads at Lactalis Canada. "For 140 years, Canadians have shown a great love for Balderson cheese and the adoption of the Blue Clow logo further highlights the great Canadian pride we take in preserving the quality and craftmanship of this revered cheddar made with high-quality Canadian milk."

Lactalis Canada will also feature the Blue Cow logo on the company's digital advertising and in-store (point-of-sale) signage, as well as Balderson's first national television media campaign beginning October 4 and aptly named "The Old Ways." The campaign is a celebration of the brand's enduring Canadian craftsmanship, centring around the notion that nothing ages as well as Balderson Cheese has over the last 140 years.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and works to promote dairy products and their health benefits.

ABOUT LACTALIS CANADA INC.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada Inc. ('Lactalis Canada'), formerly Parmalat Canada Inc., is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, siggi's, Stonyfield, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada is a subsidiary of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy group, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: David Lauer, Assistant Director, Communications, Dairy Farmers of Canada, [email protected], 343-809-0387; Sarah Sutton, Corporate Communications Manager, Lactalis Canada, [email protected], 437-249-2730

